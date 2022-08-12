Arrest warrant issued for medical professional suspected of fleeing to Asia with boy

‘Essentially, this individual can be arrested if he sets foot in any EU country or the UK’

Gardaí in the south-east of the country have been investigating the case since last September.

A European Arrest Warrant (EAW) has been issued for a medical professional who is alleged to have fled to an Asian country with a young boy.

The child’s mother is “distraught” at the turn of events, a source said.

Gardaí in the south-east have been investigating the case since last September. They compiled a detailed file which they submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The DPP recently directed that the suspect be charged with the abduction of the child.

The middle-aged suspect has also been the subject of a separate investigation by gardaí in the Divisional Protective Services Unit based at Dundrum Garda Station.

In that case, enough evidence has been secured to charge him with the offence of coercion in relation to offences committed against a woman who is well known to him.

A separate EAW has been issued in relation to these offences which are alleged to have happened in south Dublin before the man moved to the south-east of the country.

It is understood these offences relate to “blackmail-type activity”.

There is no extradition treaty between the European Union and the Asian country that the suspect is living in with the boy but sources said high-level negotiations may take place with the intention of getting the medical professional deported to Ireland.

The arrest warrant issued for the suspect also applies to him if he enters the UK, as he can be arrested there under the post-Brexit EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Sources said there are no concerns that the boy who has been allegedly abducted has been the victim of any harm since being flown out of the country.

The suspect and the boy are related to each other.

The boy, who had been living in the south-east, cannot be identified for legal reasons but he is younger than six years old.

Gardaí had previously tracked the suspect’s movements from Dublin Airport to the country he is now based in and which he is a native of.

“Essentially, this individual can be arrested if he sets foot in any EU country or the UK,” a source said.

“There is no indication yet that he will be deported from his own country but this is being examined.

“This is a very sensitive case. The mother of the boy is based in this country and of course she is distraught about what has happened,” the source added.