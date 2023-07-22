Armed Support Unit storm train following reports that man was ‘observed with firearm’

Local uniform and plainclothes gardaí initially attended the scene assisted by Regional Armed Support Unit.

Gardaí along with the Armed Support Unit stormed a train last night and arrested a man following reports that he was in possession of a firearm.

Officers were alerted to the incident and boarded the train near Templemore Train Station, Co Tipperary at approximately 6.50pm yesterday evening.

It is believed the train was the Dublin to Cork service.

A garda spokesperson said reports suggested that a male had been observed on the train with a firearm.

“A male was identified on the train. He was searched by gardaí and found to be in possession of what is believed to be an imitation firearm, subject to a technical examination,” the spokesperson said.

The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at a Garda Station in Tipperary under Section 30, Offences Against the State Act 1939.

There were no injuries reported and the train resumed its journey a short time later.

Investigations are ongoing.