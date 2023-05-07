Armed men force man to drive car to Omagh PSNI station with suspicious object

Army Technical Officers attended the scene. They located the suspicious object, which has since been removed to check its viability

Army Technical Officers arrive at the scene of the security alert in Omagh (Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

Security alert in the Derry Road area of Omagh (Picture by Aodhan Roberts for Belfast Telegraph)

A man was forced to drive his car to Omagh PSNI Station by three masked and armed men, sparking a major security alert.

Police revealed details of the incident that led to homes being evacuated overnight.

The alert has ended, but disruption has continued with police searching the grounds of a local church, leading to Sunday Mass being cancelled.

On Saturday night, the PSNI received a report that a car was hijacked by three masked men at gunpoint in the Fireagh Road area, off the Dromore Road in Omagh.

They placed a suspicious object in his vehicle – a silver-coloured Volkswagen Golf - and forced him to travel to the Derry Road area, abandoning the car outside Omagh Police Station.

The police station and some homes in Omagh were evacuated. A large cordon was in place around the Derry Road.

Army Technical Officers attended the scene. They located the suspicious object, which has since been removed to check its viability.

PSNI officers were observed searching the grounds of St Mary's Church in Drumragh on Sunday morning.

RTE reported that the car had been hijacked in the vicinity of the church.

Father Eugene Hasson from St Mary's told RTE that he cancelled mass in St Mary's this morning as worshippers were not able to access the church.

He said it was "deeply frustrating" that the incident had happened.

Inspector Will Brown said: "The misguided and senseless actions of those responsible have caused disruption in the local community.

“Our thoughts are with the driver, who was, understandably, badly shaken by the ordeal.

"Thank you to all those who were impacted and to the wider public for your patience and cooperation. We are also grateful for the understanding of those impacted by the ongoing police activity in the Fireagh Road area,” he added.

“We are particularly keen to speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of the church on the Fireagh Road, or travelling between the Fieragh Road and Omagh Police Station between 9pm and 10pm last night.”

A leisure centre was opened for those affected.

Sinn Féin MLA Nicola Brogan condemned the actions of those responsible for the alert.

The West Tyrone MLA said: “This is causing huge disruption as people have been evacuated from their homes and busy roads are closed on a Saturday night.

“There is no place for this type of activity and those responsible have only served to cause huge inconvenience for local families tonight.

“I would urge people to follow advice from the police and avoid the area until this area under the alert has alert has been cleared and further updates given.

“Omagh Leisure Centre will be open to provide support and accommodation for people who have been evacuated from their homes.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said: “Disrupting people’s lives at anytime and particularly at this time of night is totally unacceptable. The people of Omagh have been through enough.”

In August 1998 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins, died in a Real IRA bomb in the town.

Earlier this year, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot and seriously wounded by dissident republican gunmen.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.