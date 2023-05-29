Armed Gardaí respond to ‘gunshots’ at Sligo Airport, turns out to be bird scaring machine

Airport say they are aware of a rise in complaints about the machine including emails to the county council

Armed Gardaí rushed to Sligo Airport after reports of gunshots but it turned out that it was a machine designed to scare birds off the runway.

There’s been several posts on social media over the past few days about gun shots in the vicinity of the airport in Strandhill with complaints from locals about the noise with even dog owners saying it was scaring their pets whilst going for walks on the trails nearby.

Sligo Airport, Strandhill, County Sligo.

In a statement, Sligo Airport said there had been a lot of social media comment/enquiries about the use of its Gas Cannon for bird scaring.

"Bird activity at the airport is a major hazard for all aircraft operations so it is therefore very important we keep the runway free from birds.

"We use several humane methods for scaring birds but as birds get familiar with one method its important then to change tactics. We have been using the Gas Cannon periodically over the past seven days, as the airport has been very busy, and this is what has created the sudden attention...we have been using this piece of equipment for over 20 years. I hope this clarifies the need for its use.

“I would ask the public to please been sensible with your social media posts and enquiries as we have been made aware of e mail complaints to the council and even had a visit from the Garda armed response to investigate a report of ‘lots of gunshot noises coming from the airport.’

“Please also remember if you are using the loop walk that a busy airport is a noisy environment at anytime, regardless of bird scaring activity.

“Maybe this is an opportune moment to also remind anyone using the loop walk around the airport to remain on the dedicated path, keep your dogs on a lead, adhere to all signage and never cross the path at the runway ends when the runway lights are on.”