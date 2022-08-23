Armagh GP acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges remains suspended two years on

Dr Tony Chee faced 26 charges, involving 19 complainants

A doctor who stood trial on sexual allegations involving multiple female patients remains suspended two years after he was acquitted of all charges.

Dr Tony Chee was charged after a number of women made complaints arising from his time working as a GP in Armagh between 2009 and 2011.

Each said they were sexually assaulted while the doctor carried out intimate examinations.

Dr Chee initially faced eight charges when matters first reached Armagh Magistrates’ Court in 2014, but when this was published more women came forward. By the time of transferring to Newry Crown Court in 2016, Dr Chee faced 26 charges, involving 19 complainants.

Dr Chee (53), of Danesfort, Moira, denied all allegations.

Defence lawyers successfully applied to split the cases, with the first trial covering the seven complainants who reported allegations directly to police.

In May 2018, after a 16-day trial at Newry Crown Court, Dr Chee was cleared on all counts.

The remaining charges were heard at a separate trial in February 2020. As the case opened, no evidence was offered in respect of one complainant.

After a 20-day trial, Dr Chee was found not guilty on seven counts, but the jury was unable to reach verdicts on the remaining allegations. Prosecutors applied for a retrial, but defence lawyers mounted a challenge asserting abuse of process.

The matter was heard by the now Mr Justice McFarland in Belfast Crown Court.

The judge acknowledged the delay in the case, with instances of alleged inappropriate examinations first reported to police in 2011.

It was noted Dr Chee “remembers little, if anything, about the alleged incidents... Some evidence from his clinical notes is available, although of limited value”.

In both trials, the prosecution contended the examinations were, at least in part, for obtaining sexual gratification.

Expert medical evidence found Dr Chee’s examination procedures outdated, with “no privacy curtain at one surgery and examinations carried out without a chaperone... There was a deficiency in note-taking.”

On May 19, 2020, Judge McFarland halted proceedings and ruled: “The defendant could not receive a fair trial, by virtue of the relevance of the two sets of earlier acquittals, and it would be unfair to try him for a third time, by virtue of the nature of the case against him and the decisions made by the earlier juries.”

More than two years have since passed but Dr Chee remains suspended from practice.

On enquiry, the General Medical Council (GMC) confirmed the Interim Suspension Order remains in place and was last renewed on July 22, 2022.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Dr Tony Chee has been interim suspended pending the conclusion of a General Medical Council investigation into the allegations against him.

“At the end of an investigation a decision is made as to whether a case is referred to the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) for a full hearing.

“We are not able to confirm if a hearing at the MPTS has been listed until it has been published on their website. This is usually a month or so in advance.”

Meanwhile, the MPTS advised Interim Suspensions Orders are imposed while the GMC investigates concerns. On completion, it may refer a case to the MPTS for a full, substantive hearing.

In respect of Dr Chee, an MPTS spokesperson added: “At this time, a hearing has not been listed.”