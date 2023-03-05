Arctic airflow to bring ‘sub-zero’ conditions across Ireland as ice alert issued

The cold spell will bring hazardous conditions on Monday evening, including icy stretches on roads and paths.

Met Éireann has issued an ice warning for the entire country tomorrow as an Arctic airflow is predicted to cause “freezing temperatures”.

The Status Yellow warning will be in place nationwide from 6pm on Monday until Tuesday morning at 10am.

While the alert is set to be lifted on Tuesday, it's expected to feel “very cold” until Thursday.

Temperatures will begin to drop from tonight, with lows of –1C to +3 degrees and a slight cool frost spreading under clearer skies.

Scattered showers are on the cards with a mix of cloudy and clear spells, while mist and fog will form in light westerly breezes.

Tomorrow will kick off with some hazy sunny spells and more scattered showers moving southwards throughout the day.

Once the rain begins, afternoon temperatures will feel colder, according to Met Éireann.

In the north, highs will reach just four or five degrees while the temperatures will be milder further south at around six to nine degrees with some sunny spells thrown in.

The evening will take a cold turn as icy stretches begin to develop, making way for “frost, ice and some possible wintry falls”.

Met Éireann forecasts an almost freezing Tuesday, with an Arctic airflow travelling down the country – although we will see plenty of sunshine.

It will be a mostly dry day but parts of the north and northwest will be treated to some scattered sleet or snow showers as highs hover between three and six degrees.

A few wintry showers will continue near northern coasts overnight, while staying dry and clear elsewhere.

The icy cold night will bring a “widespread sharp or severe frost in sub-zero temperatures”.

Wednesday will again be “very cold” and frosty with icy conditions but a generally dry morning with bright sunshine is predicted.

Some clouds and wintry rain may take over in the afternoon, but most areas should stay dry in moderate east to southeast winds.

Much like the previous day, highest temperatures will again range between three and six degrees, dropping to cold lows of –2 to + 2 degrees after dark.

Met Éireann warns that there is “some uncertainty” about Wednesday night’s forecast but expects widespread wintry outbreaks to spread from southwest.