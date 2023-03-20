Appeal to help find young man missing from Newry since evening after St Patrick’s Day

Ben Mee (26) was last seen in Newry at around 6pm on Saturday, March 18

Police say they are 'growing increasingly concerned for the welfare' of a 26-year-old man, who has been missing since the evening after St Patrick’s Day.

Ben Mee was last seen in Newry at around 6pm on Saturday, March 18.

The PSNI in Newry, Mourne and Down added: “He is described as 26 years old, medium build, approximately 5'8", short brown hair with a short brown beard.

“If you see Ben or have any information regarding his whereabouts please contact us on 101, quoting reference 1612 of 18/03/23.”