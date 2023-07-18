Appeal to find owner after injured horse abandoned in severe pain for months

“There is no excuse to leave a horse like that for months on end. It is disgraceful.”

A horse in agonising pain with a broken leg has been found left abandoned in a field for several weeks.

The Cob horse was taken in by Wexford Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals but had been too severely injured to survive.

A video shows the animal carrying its front left leg which was badly swollen after it was rescued from a river by local farmers at the weekend and taken into the care of Wexford SPCA.

After examination, it is believed the horse suffered the injury as many as three or four months previously.

An x-ray subsequently revealed the horse had suffered a major fracture which left no choice but to have the horse put down.

Generally, horses with broken legs cannot be easily treated and in such circumstances are put down to end their suffering.

Barbara Bent from the Wexford SCPA has asked anyone who may know the owner of the horse to come forward to them.

The horse appeared to have gotten itself trapped in the river near Foulkesmills in Co Wexford.

“It's leg was so bad, once it got down into the river, it couldn't get itself back out of it.”

She explained how four farmers had found this horse and worked together to get it out and alerted the WSPCA.

“They rang us immediately and we went up and took it into care our inspector, Cabrini Desmond thought by the look of the leg, it was broken.”

“We got the vet immediately and he agreed with her assessment. So, it was X-rayed and there was a huge break, the whole leg right across, just above the knee.”

“The leg was about twice the size of what it should be and he couldn't walk, he couldn't touch the ground he had to carry it.”

“When we looked at the hoof, the hoof had all gone quare (sic) because it hadn't been put on the ground for months.”

“It was agreed to put him down immediately and put him out of his misery. He was in severe pain, he really was crippled.”

She urged people who see an abandoned animal to alert the authorities.

“We have to create awareness if people see an animal anywhere in a forest, on waste ground, in somebody's field and you think it's injured for heaven's sake, give us a call and we will check it out.”

“It can't be left like that. People must have seen that cob there. I don't know how long he was there nobody seems to know.”

She explained some owners dump animals rather than pay the cost of having them put down and then disposed of.

“This is a fairly extreme case. We do find a good lot of animals that have bad cuts injuries that get let off in the forest or wherever they think they're not going to be seen.”

“It is the secrecy in which they do it, dump them in places usually where they are not seen and usually left there to gradually come to a bad end.”

“We can't find them unless we are told about them. And that's the important message.”

She added that landowners also have a responsibility for animals that are left on their land.

“If somebody dumps an animal, any animal on your land, you need to ring the guards and report it immediately.”

“In this case, it is likely the people who had the horse didn't want to spend the money on having it put down.”

“It is a problem across the horse industry.”

Barbara explained that normally horses which suffer a broken leg cannot be easily treated and are put down to end their misery.

“They are a very heavy weight bearing animal and then again, you are prolonging the suffering, having an animal restricted in tight confines, no matter what animal it is.”

“That is upsetting and stressful for the animal. You have to take all these things into account, but there is no way you could repair that break. It was really awful.”

The horse is described as being a Cob which are popular for teaching children how to ride and handle horses.

“They are terrific temperament. They are probably one of the safest horses to use for children. They are hardy and survive quite well out in the winter and have a good thick coat.”

“This guy was a really nice looking one. It's a shame he had to suffer so much.”