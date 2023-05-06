Appeal raises money for gravestone for mum and kids killed by husband and father

Seema Banu and her children Asfira Riza (11) and Faizan Syed (6) ‘passed away tragically as the victims of domestic abuse in October 2020’

A touching fundraiser has been launched to erect a “fitting gravestone” for the “beautiful family” who died at the hands of killer husband and father, Sameer Syed three years ago.

So far, €4,117 has been raised of the €4,000 goal on the GoFundMe page for Seema Banu and her children Asfira Riza (11) and Faizan Syed (6) who “passed away tragically as the victims of domestic abuse in October 2020”.

“(They) were a beautiful family,” the appeal reads. “Seema doted on her children and loved them with all her heart.

“Asfira was super smart, a great talker, artistic and a real beauty. Faizan was full of energy and had a cute, cheeky smile. He loved to play games and make friends in school.

“They passed away tragically as the victims of domestic abuse in October 2020.”

The appeal adds: “Now, after the inquest into their deaths has passed, and at their family's request, we would like to erect a fitting gravestone for Seema, Asfira and Faizan.

“Please help if you are in a position to do so.”

A former neighbour of Seema is raising the funds to get the headstone made, with the permission of the Banu family.

She told how the young mother loved her kids who were strangled to death at their home in Rathfarnham, Dublin “with all her heart."

Their bodies were discovered in their home at Llewellyn Court, Ballinteer in south Dublin in 2020.

Sameer (37), who had roamed free for some weeks before being arrested for the triple murder, had insisted that the bodies be buried in Dublin, which was against Seema's family's wishes in India.

The mum and kids' grave in Newcastle Cemetery in North Dublin has remained bare for over two years as Seema's family could not afford to travel over to visit it.

Vivienne Bwalya, Seema's neighbour in Rathfarnham, who set up the GoFundMe to raise money to get a gravestone erected in their memory told the Irish Mirror: "We were thinking of it.

“But I couldn't do it on my own. And when we were in Ireland we just discussed and decided.

"It's very important for our family to remember Seema, Asfira and Faizan. And this is another way of doing that."

Sameer Syed was found dead in his prison cell in June 2022, just days before he was due to go on trial for the murders of Seema, Asfira and Faizan.

The murder charges were formally dropped after Syed was found dead in the Midlands Prison.

It later emerged that Syed had previously been arrested and was charged with seriously assaulting his wife five months before her murder.

Just weeks after the murder Mr Syed gave a number of newspaper interviews.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Syed broke down several times as he told of wishing he could turn back time before the murders.

“If God gave me one wish – only one wish in my life – I want to go back and be with my family happy," Sameer Syed said just a week after the murders he was suspected of carrying out.

“I’m a human being who has no power to do that thing to make everything like it was. If God could give me one wish and go back and be happy with my family. I wish it would go away like a bad nightmare.”