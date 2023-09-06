Appeal launched to bring home Meath man (25) who died in tragic circumstances in US

Evan Reynolds (25) was working with financial company HedgeServ in Dallas, Texas and is understood to have passed away last Friday

A fundraising appeal has been launched for a young Meath man who died in tragic circumstances in the US.

Evan Reynolds (25) was working with financial company HedgeServ in Dallas, Texas and is understood to have passed away last Friday.

A past student at Donacarney Boys National School, Coláiste na hInse in Bettystown and DkIT, the Mornington native had also played for Donacarney Celtic at underage level.

It has been reported by LMFM that he had recently returned for a spell with the club's senior team.

A fundraiser has now been launched to help raise money for a repatriation service that will allow Evan to be brought back home to Mornington.

The GoFundMe page has already raised more than €29,000.

A message on the page reads: “On September 1st recently, our beloved Evan Reynolds tragically passed away in Dallas, Texas. Despite his tender 25 year old age, Evan accomplished so so much and was recognised by all as a determined, charismatic and kind-hearted individual.

As you may understand, this is a devastating time for Evan's family, so we have decided to create this fundraiser to help with the financial burden of this ordeal.

“The donations raised will help fund the repatriation service which will allow Evan to be brought back home to his family and community here in Mornington. We urge you to please donate whatever you can to allow Evan to get back home as soon as possible.”

The notice adds that Evan's passing is felt “with a heavy heart by all who knew him”.

“Everyone from, his teammates in Donacarney Celtic Football Club, his classmates in Colaiste na hInse, his fellow students in DKIT, his colleagues in Hedgeserv, his family and his friends will cherish every moment they shared with him,” it reads.

“His determination and individuality gave us a unique person who succeeded in all aspects of life. He was an inspiration to many and a voice of reason to all. He will be remembered by everyone who was blessed to know him.”

It adds that any additional funds will be used to help the family “at this difficult time”.

A post on the Donacarney Celtic Football Club’s Facebook page states that it “is with a heavy heart we pass on the news that Evan Reynolds tragically passed away in Dallas, Texas on the 1st September at the tender age of 25”.

“Evan played for Donacarney Celtic at under age level and had recently returned for a spell with the Senior team. We would like to extend our deepest sympathy to SarahJane, Bernard, his brother Dara (who plays in our u15 team) and the extended family during this difficult time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you all as you navigate through this difficult period of loss and grief.

“In times like these, the bonds we share as a football family become even more evident. As we look at different ways to support Evans family, we also want to highlight a GoFundMe page that has been created to help with his repatriation to Ireland.”

