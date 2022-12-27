Appeal for relatives of Roscommon man who died in UK to come forward
Officials from the city of Birmingham has said he was one of nine siblings and a father of four.
An appeal has been launched for the relatives or friends of deceased Irish man to come forward.
Birmingham City Council has launched the appeal following the death of Roscommon native John Joseph Gill who died on November 25.
It is not known at this time what part of Roscommon Mr Gill was from.
Mr Gill was born on August 31, 1936, and was 86 at the time of his death.
"Very sadly contact has been lost to his family, friends and neighbours,” a spokesperson for Birmingham City Council said.
"Birmingham City Council are currently seeking John’s relatives. If you have any information, please contact Birmingham City Council at Julie.lodge@birmingham.gov.uk.
The appeal from the the city council has been shared widely on social media and it has been carried a number of Roscommon and west of Ireland based charity organisations.
