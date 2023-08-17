Appeal for missing woman (25) who vanished from Dublin nearly four months ago

She has not been seen since April 25

Gardaí are urgently appealing for help to find a young woman who vanished from Dublin nearly four months ago.

Messages have appeared online on social media and elsewhere to locate Segal Andharat.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said: “Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 25-year-old Segal Andharat who is reported missing from Clondalkin, Dublin 22, since Tuesday 25th April 2023.

“Segal is described as being approximately five feet two inches in height with a medium build and brown eyes.

“Anyone with any information on Segal's whereabouts are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”