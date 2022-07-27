Concern | 

Appeal as boy (13) missing from Co Waterford for almost a week

Jimmy Reynolds vanished from Co Waterford almost one week ago
Jimmy Reynolds

Jimmy Reynolds

Clodagh MeaneySunday World

Gardai have issued an appeal after a 13-year-old vanished from Co Waterford almost one week ago.

Jimmy Reynolds was last seen in Dungarvan, Co. Waterford on Thursday afternoon, 21st July 2022.

He is described as being 6 foot tall with a strong build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Read more

When last seen, Jimmy was wearing a Boss t-shirt and navy shorts.

Anyone with information on Jimmy’s whereabouts is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices