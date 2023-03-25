Anti-vax doctor Anne McCloskey’s suspension to ‘remain in place’, watchdog confirms

Dr McCloskey has referred to vaccinations as “injectable genetic therapy”,

A GP, who posted anti-vaccine theories in a video online, is continuing to be suspended from medical practice by the profession’s independent watchdog.

Following a virtual hearing this month, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has ruled that Dr Anne McCloskey’s “interim suspension is to remain in place, subject to review”.

Dr McCloskey was handed the initial 18-month interim suspension in September 2021, when it was confirmed to the Belfast Telegraph that an investigation had been launched in relation to the claims she posted in a video which was shared across social media.

In the clip, she said that she was “distraught” at seeing young people “damaged” after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.

She also added that “this whole hype has largely been a figment of the media and the government and their lying scientific advisors” and claimed that vaccines are “unapproved and unlicensed”.

The video was initially posted through ‘The Irish Enquiry’, an online platform described as “uncensored live-streamed discussions”.

Doctors are unable to practise medicine in the UK while interim suspended.

Dr McCloskey – a former Aontu councillor – stood down from the party over differences of opinion regarding the pandemic.

She retired in 2019 but returned to the NHS in April 2020 to help in the coronavirus crisis, and then began posting frequent articles online, expressing her scepticism about the seriousness of the virus and the need for lockdowns.

Last year, she further shared conspiracy theories accusing Executive parties of selling off 25% of the land mass of Northern Ireland for mining, minerals and “probably for a nuclear waste disposal facility”.

Standing as an independent candidate at a Derry Trades Union Council election hustings, Dr McCloskey also referred to vaccinations as “injectable genetic therapy”, which are in clinical trials until this year.

In a statement to the Belfast Telegraph, Nuclear Waste Services made it clear that Northern Ireland is not participating in the geological disposal facility (GDF) siting process and there were “no plans” to site a GDF in Northern Ireland.

Policy on the management of radioactive waste is devolved within the UK.

Dr Laurence Dorman, chair of the Royal College of GPs in Northern Ireland, said Ms McCloskey’s claims about covid are “nonsense” and “not based in fact”.