Anti-immigration protesters block Luas line as demo takes place at Dublin Garda Station
The demonstration is taking place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1
An anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre has blocked off part of the Luas line this evening.
The demonstration is taking place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1.
Hundreds of protestors are congregating outside the station with signs and are causing delays to the Luas Red Line service at Store Street and Busáras.
Gardaí are present at the scene.
It comes as hundreds of people are expected at an anti-asylum seeker protest due to be held in Finglas tonight.
Gardaí say they “are aware of a number of ongoing demonstrations held across Dublin.
“Local policing arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of those present and minimal disruption to other members of the public.”
Today's Headlines
Latest | Anti-immigration protesters block Luas line as demo takes place at Dublin Garda Station
seeing red | Convicted Dublin sex offender avoids jail after ‘ugly’ street fight involving wheel brace
'horrible' | Newstalk host Andrea Gilligan says she receives ‘nasty’ online abuse from other women
awaiting sentence | Dublin man (22) admits stealing delivery cyclist’s bike on night Josh Dunne was killed
GLAMOUR GUILT | Dublin beautician who unlawfully gave ‘botox-like’ treatments to clients fined €10k
Factor 50 | Jack Keating says he was grilled on his ‘sexual fantasies’ by Love Island producers
missing the pint | Publicans hold off on price hikes for now but a pint of Guinness still costs up to €8.85
inquest | Mum asked prison staff to keep ‘closer eye’ on inmate son hours before suicide attempt
assault probe | Finglas attack: Gardai want to speak to taxi driver who picked up ‘white man’ and woman
'psychotic episode' | Dublin man who stabbed ex boss 19 times found not guilty by reason of insanity