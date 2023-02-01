Anti-immigration protesters block Luas line amid demo at Dublin Garda Station

The demonstration is taking place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1

An anti-immigration protest in Dublin city centre blocked off part of the Luas line on Wednesday evening.

The demonstration took place outside Store Street Garda Station in Mountjoy, Dublin 1.

Hundreds of protestors congregated outside the station with signs and caused delays to the Luas Red Line service at Store Street and Busáras.

Garda public order vehicles and uniformed officers maintained a presence throughout the night.

Hundreds gather to protest outside Finglas Garda Station

It comes as hundreds of people were expected at an anti-asylum seeker protest due to be held in Finglas tonight.

Gardaí say they “are aware of a number of ongoing demonstrations held across Dublin.

“Local policing arrangements have been put in place to ensure the safety of those present and minimal disruption to other members of the public.”