Anti-immigration protesters block entrance and exit at Dublin Airport
However, the daa said the protest near the airport roundabout caused “heavy traffic” with some diversions in place.
Passengers at Dublin Airport faced disruption for several hours on Sunday afternoon after anti-immigration protesters blocked the exit and entrance.
The protest began around 2pm and later moved on.
However, the daa said the protest near the airport roundabout caused “heavy traffic” with some diversions in place.
Read more
“The situation was carefully managed by An Garda Siochana and airport teams to ensure minimal disruption for passengers. The protest has now moved on,” according to a spokesman for the daa.
A spokesman for the garda press office said they attended the scene and no arrests have been made.
Passengers were reportedly forced to walk to the terminal after exiting from buses and taxis at the approach to the airport.
Today's Headlines
Murder probe | Kerry Babies: Solicitor says there is ‘no reason’ for arrests of ‘Baby John’ couple
'CRITICAL CONDITION' | Boy dies and man (30s) fighting for life following Tipperary road crash
'FRESH HOPE' | Bobby Ryan’s family hope killer Pat Quirke will stay jailed after Dwyer appeal fails
BAD SEEDS | Gardaí seize 250 cannabis plants worth €200k from Roscommon growhouse
RO-DANCE | DWTS pro Emily Barker says the Strictly curse ‘is not a real thing’
TRAVEL DISRUPTION | Anti-immigration protesters block entrance and exit at Dublin Airport
LIFFEY SWIM | One-eyed mobster jailed for €1.5m coke seizure was Colombian link for Kinahan cartel
ACCUSED PICTURED | Brian Grendon appears in court charged with having €27k in crime proceeds
TRAGEDY | Explosion at US chocolate factory kills five and leaves two missing
BEHIND BARS | Man who killed Kildare woman after thumbing a lift fails in parole bid