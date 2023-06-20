Anti-immigrant campaigner blames TD for garda raid on Finglas home in bizarre rant

Gavin Pepper, who has been at the forefront of several marches and demonstrations opposing asylum seekers in Ireland, made the claims on Twitter

Anti-immigrant campaigner Gavin Pepper has claimed that gardai investigating the Sandwith Street fire last month raided his Finglas home – but is blaming People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy.

Mr Pepper, who has been at the forefront of several marches and demonstrations opposing asylum seekers in Ireland, made several claims and allegations in two videos posted on Twitter.

The 37-year-old claims he is being blamed for the fire at the Sandwith Street encampment in Dublin which was burnt to the ground after refugees who had been seeking shelter there had been forced out by protestors.

He also alleges that Mr Murphy was behind the raid on his family home.

“As you may, or may not be aware, me house was raided at 6.30am this morning,” he begins the video that is recorded as he sits in a car.

“The kids’ ma is hysterical.

“I opened the door and there was a load of them at the door and one of them had a battering ram, a steel thing.

“And I says, ‘what’s with that battering ram’, and he (the Garda) said, ‘well, if you didn’t answer the door we were gonna batter it down’.

“With that they came in, they didn’t show a warrant and they took me into the sitting room and told me to sit down. They took my kids’ ma upstairs where the kids were and they raided through the house.

“They seized me phone and me Gym King jacket and I kept asking, ‘what’s this for’. And he kept saying, ‘well, the Sergeant will be down in a minute, he’ll talk to ya’.

“So, it went on for ages and I was talking to them and I said this is because I’m running as a councillor, isn’t it, like, this is Paul Murphy and (the other politician) that’s after getting this done.

“I says, ‘why are you raiding me house’, so he (the Garda) walked out the door and he finally says, ‘this is the warrant’, but he just flashed it at my face and he goes, ‘see, Sandwith Street’ and took it away’.”

Paul Murphy

He added: “I says, ‘but I was gone from Sandwith Street when that fire happened’, so obviously that’s to do with Paul Murphy, a politician in Ireland. He was blaming me for this particular incident.

Pepper then warns that he will be “holding Paul Murphy responsible… because he was threatening me on Twitter”.

“As he’s a politician he must be allowed, politically, to do that, going around knocking at doors asking about me and all that,” Pepper adds.

“So, these people are all connected, they’re all in the one line, and then my house gets raided. So, the reality of it is, is that this is political policing and they’re trying to get me to back down because I’m gonna run as an independent (councillor),” Pepper continues. “I’m not gonna let Paul Murphy away with this.

“The judicial system is broken, it’s now picking on me, for no reason, so I’m not allowing it to go.

“So, Paul Murphy, I’m holding you personally responsible for this, no matter who gave the orders, no matter what judge signed off on it, I don’t really care,” he adds gesturing to the camera.

In response to Mr Pepper’s claims, Paul Murphy said that he doesn’t, in fact, “have any power over the gardai”.

“And if I did, I would have directed the gardai not to arrest me and the other water charge protestors, who were arrested,” he said.

Sandwith Street set alight

He also said he had “no involvement whatsoever” in any Garda raids on people’s houses.

“And, of course, Gavin Pepper and others like him are free to stand for election and let the people decide,” Deputy Murphy added.

“But I’m very confident people will reject the hate and division that Gavin and others are trying to spread.

“They have a right to those views, of course, and I don’t know if Gavin Pepper was involved or not in the fire at Sandwith Street, but nobody has the right to burn asylum seekers out.”

Mr Murphy who has had people protest outside his own home added: “People are free to disagree with my opinions. But I would encourage people not to protest at my family home, or other people’s family homes and to instead bring their protests to more appropriate places, such as the Dail.

“And I would say that the same applies to the homes of asylum seekers too,” he added. “Of course, people are free to protest, as I am myself. But I would discourage people from protesting outside these places as it hard not to imagine that this is not to intimidate or harass as opposed to having a public and political debate.”