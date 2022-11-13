Anti-Corruption Garda hands back Dublin Marathon medal after hopping on Luas mid-race

Our exclusive pictures show Sgt. Kieran Kilcoyne taking part in various stages of the gruelling 26 mile run held on October 29th

Garda Sgt Kieran Kilcoyne has said sorry for taking the Marathon medal

This is the moment Garda Sgt. Kieran Kilcoyne crossed the finish line at the Dublin City Marathon – only to later hand back his medal and apologise after allegations arose that he hopped on a Luas mid-run.

Our exclusive pictures show Sgt. Kilcoyne - a member of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit - taking part in various stages of the gruelling 26 mile run held on October 29th of this year.

But Sgt. Kilcoyne has now found himself at the centre of a media storm following the discovery of irregularities in his race times and his subsequent apology to the organisers of the Dublin City Marathon.

Kieran Kilcoyne

Sources say Sgt. Kilcoyne, who records show did not take part as a member of a club, dropped out of the marathon approximately half way through.

It’s understood he then hopped on the Luas to aid him in getting to the finish line - which he had to cross to gain access to a collection area where he’d left his belongings.

The problems for Sgt. Kilcoyne began when his tag was automatically detected at the finish line and a formal race time recorded.

A medal was also placed around his neck after he crossed the finish line – and sources say he was not entitled to keep the medal given he had not completed the marathon.

Since-deleted marathon records show Sgt. Kilcoyne, who raced in a distinctive ‘Blue Line’ singlet and race number ‘14092’, completed the first half of the marathon in a time of one hour, 54 minutes and 44 seconds.

This equates to an average speed of just under nine minutes a mile.

Kilcoyne looks visibly drained at the finishing line

The same records show his time for completing the full marathon was three hours, 16 minutes and 21 seconds.

This meant his average record speed for the second 13 kilometres dropped to just over an extremely impressive six minutes a mile.

But pictures obtained by the Sunday World show how the garda corruption watchdog looked extremely drained and appeared to be moving at not much more than a walk as he crossed the finish line.

Images recorded shortly afterwards show a marathon medal had been placed around his neck after he crossed the finish line.

Sgt Kilcoyne’s recorded marathon time placed him among the top 6pc of registered entrants.

Kieran Kilcoyne

Around 25,000 people were registered to take part in the 42km (26.2 mile) race around Dublin city on October 30 – in what for many is the annual highlight of the long-distance running calendar in Ireland.

As the race begun, Sgt. Kilcoyne can be seen surrounded by slower runners before it appears he broke clear of the slower participants.

The Sunday World has obtained dozens of images of Sgt. Kilcoyne’s progress at different stages in the race – although the pictures were taken intermittently by automatic cameras and show staged rather than continuous progress.

And when suspicions of irregularities in Sgt. Kilcoyne’s times were brought to the attention of the marathon’s organisers, a spokesperson confirmed a probe had begun.

When initially contacted, a spokesperson for the event said: “We can confirm that we are investigating this matter.”

Later, in an updated statement, the spokesperson added: “The investigation is now completed.

“The individual has apologised and returned their finishing medal and T-shirt.

“Their official result has also been removed.”

Kieran Kilcoyne during the run

The Sunday World attempted to contact Sgt Kilcoyne yesterday, however were told by the garda press office that he was not available for interview.

Contacted on Friday afternoon, a garda spokesperson said the force is now carrying out a “fact-finding review” into allegations that the off-duty member completed a portion of the race by taking the Luas.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of a matter at the recent Dublin City Centre marathon involving an off-duty garda. An Garda Síochána is currently conducting a fact-finding review of the matter.”

It is now known what action, if any, will be taken by Garda Headquarters on the conclusion of the fact-finding mission.

A source told the Sunday World yesterday: “There is a suggestion the person in question may have simply hit a wall at some stage around the half way mark and then took public transport to the finish line to collect his belongings.

“However, the individual was not entitled to receive a medal or have his time officially recorded as was the case here.

“He has since handed back his medal and apologised – but the fact finding mission will focus on the circumstances leading up the recording of an official time and his receipt of the medal.”