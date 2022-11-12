Anti-Corruption cop returns medal after being accused of using Luas to complete Dublin marathon

The participant ran an average of ten minutes per mile in the first half of the race, but then quickened to nearly six minutes per mile

A member of the Garda Anti-Corruption Unit has been accused of using public transport to complete the Dublin city marathon.

Garda Headquarters is carrying out a "fact-finding review" into allegations that the off-duty member completed a portion of the race by taking the Luas.

Marathon organisers are also investigating the matter, with the individual facing a ban from future events if the allegations are proven.

He has since apologised and returned his medal and his race time has been removed from official records.

The man’s result has also been removed from the Dublin Marathon website.

Race records show that the participant was logged running an average pace of nearly ten minutes per mile in the first half of the race. This quickened to nearly six minutes per mile in the second half.

Independent.ie has learned that the person at the centre of the separate probes is a member of the Anti-Corruption Unit who is tasked with investigating wrongdoing within the force.

A garda spokesperson said: "An Garda Síochána does not comment on rumours circulating on social media.

"An Garda Síochána is aware of a matter at the recent Dublin City Centre marathon involving an off-duty Garda. An Garda Síochána is currently conducting a fact finding review of the matter."

Around 25,000 people were registered to take part in the 42km (26.2 mile) race around Dublin city on October 30.

Images of the event show the person in question crossing the finishing line with a final time among the top 6pc of registered entrants.

It has also emerged that the garda member's race time has been removed from official records.

It had originally been placed on the Dublin Marathon website like most entrants, but has since been removed while inquiries are being carried out.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We can confirm that we are investigating this matter.

"If the allegations are true, under the rules and regulations of the Dublin Marathon, this person will have their result removed from our records and will be disqualified from future Dublin Marathon or Dublin Race Series events."

In an updated statement, they added: "The investigation is now completed. The individual has apologised and returned their finishing medal and T-shirt. Their official result has also been removed."