Anti asylum seeker protestors call Leinster rugby fans pretentious c***s at Ballsbridge rally

Counter protestors including Dublin Communities Against Racism also held marches in Dublin yesterday gathering at Leinster House.

Protestors against asylum seekers descended on the leafy south Dublin suburb of Ballsbridge

Protestors against asylum seekers descended on the leafy south Dublin suburb of Ballsbridge on Saturday shouting “send them all here” while mocking Leinster rugby fans drinking outside local pubs calling them “pretentious c***s”.

Figures who have been involved in protests against asylum seekers in other areas including East Wall organised the march towards the old Jury’s Hotel around 2pm.

The hotel is currently uninhabitable according to its owner Chartered Land who are planning to build a new US Embassy there.

Protestors hung banners on fencing around the hotel with messages including “empty beds here?”, “East Wall stands with Ballsbridge equality” and “East Wall full”.

Others held up banners calling Government and opposition politicians “traitors”.

Leinster were due to play a match in the nearby Aviva Stadium and protestors shouted at rugby fans in local pubs before the game and described them as “pretentious c***s”.

Malachy Steenson, who is one of the leaders of the protests against asylum seekers being accommodated spoke at the event claiming groups who are welcoming to asylum seekers “are now rattled and petrified at the growth of this movement because their gravy train is coming to an end”.

Asylum seeker protesters walking through Ballsbridge

Counter protestors including Dublin Communities Against Racism also held marches in Dublin yesterday gathering at Leinster House.

They condemned “the poisonous influence of far-right agitators who have nothing to offer the working class but misery” and blamed the government for policies "that have brought about conflict and division in our communities".

“We would remind everyone that the far right is not only anti-immigrant but anti-women and anti-LGBT and viciously opposed to working class organisations like Trade Unions while supportive of a socio-economic system under which the rich get richer while the needs of the people remain unmet.”

The group also criticised the government over a number of issues including housing and health.

Meanwhile, garda representatives have said Finglas was thrown into a state of “near anarchy” this week from anti-social elements latching onto protests about asylum seekers.

Footage widely shared on social media this week show groups of youths and adults marching through Finglas chanting “out, out out” and gathering outside constituency offices of local TDs Dessie Ellis and Roisin Shortall.

Posts were shared by protestors talking about using violence. “If there’s fights between the Irish and migrants there is no remorse, fight until you cant fight anymore.”

Detective Garda Mark Ferris, Garda Representative Association CEC for the DMR West area said the mob threatened also gardai during the protests.

Anti-racist demonstrators at Leinster House — © RollingNews.ie

“The last two nights have seen the sub-district of Finglas thrown into state of near anarchy as anti-social elements have latched on to a growing protest movement concerned about State policy on asylum-seekers,” he said.

“Wednesday evening saw a march of 200 plus youths with identities concealed, shouting and abusing Gardai with quotes like ‘You were warned!’.

He said this the following night a group gathered outside a politician’s meeting at a council office chanting more threats.

“This footage is now circulating freely on social media platforms. Members I have spoken to told me these youths were again threatening assembled officers with quotes such as: ‘We are going to take the next step; you are the fucking enemy!’

“Adding a politically-radicalised segment of our society's youth into a combustible situation of disadvantaged suburbs where law and order is already widely flouted is a recipe for civil unrest.”

He said gardai were now “effectively on the front line of what could almost be classed as an emerging conflict”.

“A task force with sweeping remit is now required to match resources to demand so we can meet the challenges ahead.”