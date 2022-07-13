Anti-abortion gatherings outside clinics to be banned by end of the year

Pro-life campaigners will no longer be able to hold vigils and protests within 100 metres of clinics that provide abortions

Anti-abortion gatherings outside healthcare facilities are set to be banned by the end of the year.

It comes following years of campaigning from pro-choice groups to enact safe access zones to protect patients and staff from intimidation when entering facilities that provide abortion care.

The news has been welcomed by pro-choice activists as it means that pro-life campaigners will no longer be able to hold vigils and protests within 100 meters of clinics that provide abortions.

A memo was circulated among Cabinet ministers on Tuesday, detailing Health Minister Stephen Donnolly’s General Scheme of the Bill.

Together for Safety campaigner Karen Sugrue told Newstalk: “We have seen the Safe Access Zone legislation on the legislative schedule for spring and autumn for the last three successive years.”

“So we were getting a little bit downhearted but there are a lot of people today who’ve been working on it very, very hard for the last couple of years who are feeling very uplifted and very hopeful.”

“But we’re nowhere near having legislation in place and we’re nowhere near having people being protected from harassment and abuse around health centres and that’s what we want,” she continued.

“This won’t be finished for us until those protections are in place and until people can access healthcare without the kinds of intimidation and harassment that we’re seeing almost everyday at the moment.”

The National Women’s Council of Ireland welcomed the news.

“The introduction of #SafeAccessZones is hugely important - @together_safety has been leading this campaign and this progress is a testament to their dedication and huge commitment. We are proud to work with them as part of our Abortion Working Group.”

Campaigner Ailbhe Smyth added: “Proposed new law on Safe Access Zones would protect women’s right to seek #abortion without intimidation or harassment #ProChoice #HumanRights.”