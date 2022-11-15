Anonymous Mayo player claims €500k EuroMillions Plus top prize

The player, who wishes to remain private, claimed the National Lottery’s EuroMillions Plus winning ticket on Monday, 14 November.

A Co Mayo Lotto player became €500,000 richer after collecting the EuroMillions Plus Top Prize this week.

The player, who wishes to remain private, claimed their windfall on Monday, November 14.

The winner, from Charlestown, purchased their EuroMillions Plus ticket worth €500,000 on the National Lottery app.

Speaking about their reaction to the big win, they said: “I thought I was seeing things – €500,000 flashed up on the app on my phone. I had to check it three times to be sure. Then I ran down the house roaring and got everyone up out of their beds to celebrate!”

One family member explained: “We’re proud Charlestown locals, with a young family just starting out. This has come at the most perfect time in our lives. We’ve just secured a mortgage and are building our forever home”.

“Dollywood here we come!”, another family member shouted in the winners room, throwing their hands in the air.

Meanwhile, as tonight’s EuroMillions Jackpot rolls to an estimated €40 million, ten Irish players are guaranteed to take home €50,000 in tonight’s EuroMillions draw as the National Lottery kickstarts their ’12 Draws of Christmas’ Raffle.

As with every EuroMillions draw, 10 raffle codes will be generated, with each winner earning €5,000.

However, in this special promotion, raffle players will win €50,000 instead of €5,000 over the next 12 draws.

Players hoping to be in with a chance of becoming Ireland’s second EuroMillions jackpot winner of the year or big raffle winner are reminded that tickets can be purchased in-store, through the National Lottery app or at lottery.ie ahead of the cut-off time for ticket sales at 7.30pm this evening, Tuesday 15 November.