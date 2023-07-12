Animal rescue charity beg for help as family of dogs abandoned to starve

“Help is needed, we are struggling.”

Animal welfare charity, My Lovely Horse Rescue, has appealed to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue for help with a deepening crisis in Ireland.

The non-profit organization took to Twitter to share a video of an abandoned mother dog and her six puppies left alone to starve in a horse trailer.

“Our hearts broke for this poor little family. Help is needed,” the group captioned the images.

My Lovely Horse are dedicated to rescuing equines but the worsening animal welfare situation in Ireland has left the group struggling to keep up with so many abandoned dogs also.

“Heart-breaking,” the group wrote.

Starving dogs

“We got a call to help this poor mum and babies, thankfully we were out in the horse van and got to the place as quick as possible.

“Mum is so scared, our hearts broke for this poor little family. We also have three Lurcher puppies, abandoned that are in the horse van too.

“We don’t have room or the resources for this amount of poor dogs that are begging for help every day.

“How could we turn our backs ?This mum and her six innocent little babies are an emergency, they had no-one, mum is starving, babies would die.”

Abandoned dog and six puppies rescued from trailer

My Lovely Horse Rescue are urgently pleading for the Government to intervene.

“This has to come to an end at some point. This country is failing animals every day, we have never ever witnessed such cruelty and neglect on a daily basis, our hearts can only take so much.

“It’s not fair! Minister Charlie McConalogue what are you going to do? Help is needed. There is a dog crisis and officials are ignoring it.

“Please donate what you can because we are struggling, there are so many emergencies,” the a spokesperson added.

In May, The Dublin County Dog Shelter described the situation as “mayhem.”

“Every single phone call is, I want to surrender my dog, I’m becoming homeless today, I’m becoming homeless next week.

“We don’t have space and then those dogs are technically stray,” the shelter’s manager said.

Donations to help can be made here.