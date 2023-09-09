Angry outbursts as Enoch Burke sent to prison for a second time

The judge said his imprisonment was for “an indefinite period until he purges his contempt”.

Burke family wait at Garda Station, before Enoch is sent to Mountjoy

Sacked teacher Enoch Burke has been sent to Mountjoy Prison for a second time for contempt of court orders restraining him from entering or trespassing on the premises of his former school.

Mr Justice Mark Heslin this evening granted an order sought by the board of management of Wilson’s Hospital School for Mr Burke’s imprisonment for repeated violation of the injunction.

The judge said his imprisonment was for “an indefinite period until he purges his contempt”.

Mr Justice Heslin’s ruling was interrupted by angry outbursts from members of the Burke family and he had to rise from his bench five times while delivering it.

Mr Burke’s sisters Ammi and Jemima, brother Isaac and father Sean were ejected from the courtroom by gardaí following separate interruptions. Both sisters agreed to leave without a struggle, but Isaac fell to his knees when gardaí approached him and was carried from the courtroom by three officers. Sean Burke also fell to his knees but walked out after gardaí lifted him to his feet.

At least a dozen gardaí were in the vicinity of the court as the judgment was delivered.

Lawyers for the school had said they made the application “reluctantly” after Mr Burke continued turning up “for work” at the Co Westmeath school last month on the resumption of the new school year and refused to give an undertaking to stay away.

In an affidavit, school principal Frank Milling said Mr Burke’s presence was “a massive distraction to staff and students” and “causing stress and upset for staff members”.

Mr Burke, who represented himself, claimed he had not been trespassing, that he was there to work, and that the injunction order was “flawed”, “void”, “worthless” and based on an “unfair” hearing. He also claimed the school had created a “false narrative” that his presence there was causing “fear”.

“I am awaiting reinstatement in my classroom. I am awaiting reinstatement in my job,” he said.

However, Mr Justice Heslin said the evidence before the court put beyond doubt that Mr Burke was in breach of a valid court order.

He said deliberate disobedience of an order of the court was “an extremely serious matter” and that the will of the Irish people, via the Constitution and legislation, was that court orders must be observed.

“In other words, it is an insult to all law abiding citizens when someone who is subject to a court order decides to ignore it,” Mr Justice Heslin said.

While delivering his ruling, members of the Burke family became irate.

First there was an outburst from Mr Burke’s mother Martina, who shouted: “He has a right to be in that school and you are a traitor as a judge.”

Then came interruptions from Mr Burke himself and his sisters Ammi and Jemima, brother Isaac and father Sean leading the judge to rise from the bench. He only concluded his ruling after Mr Burke's parents and siblings had all been removed.

Mr Burke previously spent 108 days in prison for breaching similar, albeit temporary, orders last year but was eventually released shortly before Christmas despite refusing to purge his contempt.

He continued turning up at the school for the rest of the 2022/23 school year even after the High Court imposed fines of €700-a-day on him for doing so.

The teacher’s repeated defiance of court orders over the past year has highlighted the limitations of the contempt regime in Ireland.

Neither imprisonment nor fines, two of the main tools available to coerce an individual into abiding by a court order, have convinced Mr Burke to comply.

The latest order breached by him was made by Mr Justice Alexander Owens in July in a case where the judge found the school’s suspension of Mr Burke in August last year was lawful.

Mr Burke, who is an evangelical Christian, was suspended after a number of incidents in which he publicly objected on religious grounds to a request from the school’s then principal that staff call a transgender student by a new name and they/them pronouns.

He was sacked in January and is currently appealing his dismissal.

Despite Mr Justice Owens’ order, the court heard Mr Burke showed up at the school on August 25 and stood outside the office of deputy principal John Galligan, who is responsible for timetabling and the allocation of teachers to classes. He had also turned up at the premises every school day since.

According to court filings, gardaí in Mullingar were called. However, they did not intervene as they considered it a civil matter.

Mr Burke had previously been arrested at the school in January, but the DPP decided not to prosecute him for trespass.

Alex White SC, for the board of management, said the school had been “placed in an impossible position” and was not able to deal with the matter without the intervention of the court.

Mr White said the hiring of private security to keep Mr Burke out had been considered, but this was discounted by board of management chairman John Rogers as he “couldn’t countenance the school being some sort of prison patrolled by private contractors”.

Mr Burke opposed the application in colourful terms, describing it as “manifestly diabolical” and claiming the court was “dipping its hands in blood” by considering it at all.

“We are being asked to choose between a hanging and a shooting all because a teacher said he would not deny his conscience and encourage children down the destructive path of transgenderism,” he said.

In affidavits filed in support of the committal application, Mr Milling and Mr Rogers said Mr Burke’s presence had caused stress, distraction, disruption and fear, and was a safety concern for the school.

Mr Milling said it was “a frightening situation” when someone could “blatantly ignore the order of the court”.

The principal said he was spending significant time trying to prevent Mr Burke entering the school or monitoring his presence and this was making it difficult for him to carry out his functions.

Meanwhile, Mr Rogers said Mr Burke’s presence was “creating untold difficulties for the staff and students”.

However, Mr Burke denied the claims in Mr Milling’s and Mr Rogers’ affidavits.

In an affidavit, Mr Burke claimed Mr Milling had behaved in a “provocative and intimidating manner” towards him at the school, mocking him for his imprisonment and religious beliefs.

He also disputed claims he had stared at deputy principal John Galligan or looked at him in a menacing way.

Mr Burke also denied accusations by Mr Galligan that his presence was causing the deputy principal “fear and anxiety”, alleging the claim was not credible.

He went on to claim he had been receiving support from staff and students.

In one of the more colourful parts of his affidavit, he claimed students “en masse” had been in support of his presence at the school and would come up to where he was standing and ask him for autographs.

He claimed that on one occasion last May approximately half of the Leaving Cert class of 2023 came around the corner to where he was standing, “begging that I sign their school shirts and blouses”.

“Other students requested a photo, shook hands with me and wished me well,” he said.

Mr Burke also claimed that during the final days of the last school term there was “a flow of students” requesting photos, handshakes, and autographs on their school annual, uniform, flag or pieces of paper.

“This is despite the fact that students have been warned not to talk to me outside the school,” he said.

Elsewhere in the affidavit, he claimed that on August 28 he was greeted by several students within minutes of arriving. He claimed one of them told him to “stay strong” and another told him they agreed with what he was doing.

His affidavit went on to outline several other occasions Mr Burke said he had received “commendation and support” from parents and staff members while standing outside the school.

He said these people approached him and shook his hand, that one parent told him “I think it is terrible what they’re doing to you” and that another said: “Keep strong, Mr Burke.”

In his judgment last May, Mr Justice Owens said the school was entitled to suspend Mr Burke in August 2022, entitled to a permanent injunction prohibiting him from attending at its premises, and to damages of €15,000 for his continuing trespass at the school's campus.

The judge said the school's decision to suspend Mr Burke was "rational and reasonable” after he had voiced his strong objections to the request on how to address the transgender student.

In addition to the award of damages, Mr Burke must pay the school’s legal costs, likely to run to six figures.

On top of that, the teacher is facing fines of in excess of €150,000 for defying court orders.

The teacher claims the request about how to address the student was a breach of his rights and his religious beliefs.

He denied any wrongdoing and brought a counterclaim stating that the disciplinary proceedings against him were unlawful and in breach of his rights. However, his counterclaim was dismissed.

Mr Burke’s appeal against his dismissal was due to be heard earlier this year by a three-person panel made up of figures from the education sector.

But it has been delayed after Mr Burke took a High Court challenge to the composition of the panel. Judgment is awaited in those proceedings.