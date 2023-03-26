Angry locals in ‘Protestant village’ replace Irish language sign with Union flag

DUP councillor Anne Forde said she is aware that residents have taken matters into their own hands

The sign that had been in place at Mill Park

Union flags where the sign had been

An Irish language sign installed in a predominantly Protestant village has been removed by angry residents within days of being erected by a local council.

The signage first appeared in Mill Park in Tobermore, Co Derry on Thursday morning to the surprise of everyone who lives there – including elected representatives.

By Saturday it had disappeared with two Union flags left in its place.

DUP councillor Anne Forde said she is aware that residents have taken matters into their own hands as she warned Mid Ulster District Council against replacing the stolen post.

"A lot of people were very angry about this and many residents have been voicing their opposition to an Irish sign being put up in a Protestant village,” she told the Belfast Telegraph.

"I didn’t want to get into any disputes about this, but people are very unhappy.

"Everyone was shocked, I was shocked myself.

"It’s caused a whole hullabaloo.”

The sign that had been in place at Mill Park

The elected representative accused the local authority of failing to carry out proper consultation before placing the Irish sign at Mill Park.

"I had no say over it and either did anyone who lives here,” she said.

"I did not know it was going there until it appeared.”

Ms Forde said the council needs to think very carefully before replacing it and acknowledge that it has acted in a provocative manner.

"This is not a village that speaks Irish,” she said.

"Most residents don’t accept the Irish language needs to be taught in Northern Ireland.

"I don’t know what way the council will deal with this going forward, but replacing the sign is a waste of ratepayers money because it’s obviously not going to get staying there.

"The council needs to accept that putting the sign there was not acceptable – it’s a Protestant village and no one was informed.”