Anger as Irish auctioneer sells swastika compass and ‘Adolf Hitler’ death mask

An Irish auction house is selling a compass with a swastika on it and the death mask of a "German military leader,” with a striking resemblance to Adolf Hitler.

The son of a Holocaust survivor has labelled the sale of the items, which are up for auction this weekend, as “scandalous”.

Oliver Sears, from Holocaust Awareness Ireland (HAI), said he’s furious with the auction of Nazi memorabilia, particularly at a time when “anti-Semitism is rising alarmingly on a global level”.

Matthews Auctioneers in Kells, Co Meath, has advertised the “death mask” online for auction on April 15 for an estimated value of €200 to €300.

The auctioneers detailed the item as “bronze death mask” from a “German military leader” on its website.

However, Mr Sears, a London-born Dublin based art dealer, said that it is clear the mask carries the face of Hitler.

“It’s completely disingenuous to label this as a German military leader, it’s disgraceful,” Mr Sears added.

Matthews Auctioneers has also advertised for auction a ‘German military bronze cased compass’ for an estimated value of €30 to €50.

The compass case bears the date 20 July, 1944 and a swastika symbol.

Mr Sears said this is a Nazi item and the date is symbolic as it “corresponds to the six week period during which 437,000 Hungarian Jews were murdered at Auschwitz, which was the peak of the industrial murder there.”

The Irish Independent contacted auctioneer Damien Matthews for a response.

Mr Sears said: “I spoke to Mr Matthews this morning in an attempt to reason with him", but he claimed the auctioneer “was completely uninterested in hearing my point of view”.

He said it was an "unpleasant" interaction as he tried to explain to the auctioneer that his own mother had survived the Holocaust.

When the the Irish Independent contacted Mr Matthews the auctioneer said: “I’m too busy to dilly dally…. You’re not the best reporter in the world, if that’s all you can do,” then hung up.

Another attempt was made to contact Mr Matthews.

The auctioneer claimed the journalist had not identified themselves then hung up again.

Requests for responses from the auctioneer have also been made via email but there has been no response.

Mr Sears' mother Monika Sears (84) from Poland - who survived the catastrophic brutality of the Nazis, only managed to speak about her experience in her middle age - such was the horror of her memories.

As a small child, she was thrown from a train on its way to the Treblinka extermination camp in 1943.

This was an act carried out to save her life.

Her son wants to see all Nazi artefacts banned from sale.

He said: “While most of us in our industry endeavour to run our businesses ethically and legally, it’s always of grave concern whenever I encounter a colleague in Ireland selling Nazi memorabilia.

“The arguments for trading in this material are very thin. There’s an abundance of such material in museums around the world and, if there is a place for these items, that is surely where they belong. However, making money out of such material is immoral and unethical.

“There’s a very good reason why most auction houses refuse to handle this material, including Sothebys and Christie’s. Simply put, this material is tainted beyond any mitigation or redemption.”

He added: “Some of this Nazi material is acquired by extremists who deploy it in their own warped propaganda.

"This is prevalent in the American market for this material.

“There’s only one reason to go ahead with the sale and that is to make money, regardless of the circumstances. The very idea that anyone should make money out of the suffering of the millions murdered in the Holocaust is shameful.”

Mr Sears said a number of auctioneers now no longer sell Nazi items after his campaigning raised awareness.

Last month, Mullens Auctioneers in Bray, Co Wicklow, made headlines when it announced it was to auction a cast-iron plaque of Hitler and a cast-iron novelty money box in the form of Hitler saluting, along with a collection of other Nazi items.

Stuart Purcell from Mullens defended the sale of the items to The Pat Kenny Show at the time, stating they were “historical memorabilia, militaria, sporting memorabilia.”