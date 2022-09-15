Andrew McGinley shares heartbreak as ‘beloved’ mum Marie passes away

Andrew, whose children Conor (nine), Darragh (seven), and Carla (three), died at their mother Deirdre Morley’s hand in January 2020, announced his mother’s death on social media on Thursday.

Andrew McGinley has paid tribute to his “beloved” mum Marie who died this week.

The Donegal native, whose children Conor (nine), Darragh (seven), and Carla (three), died by their mother Deirdre Morley’s hand in January 2020, announced his mother’s death on social media on Thursday.

He shared a sweet photo of the three kids with their proud grandparents, Marie and Brendan, who are from Donegal, along with a sweet message remembering his mum.

Andrew wrote: “Conor, Darragh and Carla’s beloved Granny Marie has left us to spend an eternity reading bedtime stories to them. I’m sure snuggles and cuddles will be involved. A devoted mother & granny and lifelong love of Granddad Brendan”.

Followers were quick to send on their condolences and kind words in the replies.

One person wrote: “So sorry to hear that sad news about Granny Marie’s passing. What a welcome Granny is going to receive when she is reunited with her wonderful grandchildren Conor, Darragh and Carla!”

Another said: “I am so very sorry that you lost your lovely mum, Andrew. I can’t even begin to imagine the magnitude of your grief at this point. Positive thoughts to you.”

A third added: “Ah I'm so sorry for you all. May she rest in eternal peace and be reunited with her beloved grandchildren at the gates of heaven.”

It comes after Andrew said he has decided to divorce his wife Deirdre who killed their three children, but fears that that he may have to sell the family home in the process.

Deirdre is currently in Dublin’s Central Mental Hospital after she was found not guilty of the children’s murders by reason of insanity.

She has refused to speak with her husband despite him contacting her.

Mr McGinley told the Sunday World last month that he has reached a point where he would like to “move forward” with a divorce.

However he has concerns that it will add to heartache already experienced by the families.

“If Deirdre contests it then I will have to sell the house. It will be another colossal blow that I’ll have to try to cope with,” he said.