Andrew McGinley says delay in changing mental health policies in Ireland have cost more lives
Today marks the third anniversary of the deaths of Conor, Darragh and Carla McGinley in Newcastle, Co Dublin.
Andrew McGinley, the father of three children killed by their mother, has said delays in changing mental health policies in Ireland have cost more lives.
Their mother, Deirdre Morley, was found not guilty of their murders by reason of insanity.
Andrew who has spoken out previously about family members being more involved in their loved one's mental health care, said his children would be alive today if he had known what was going on.
"I'm very disappointed because the longer that they go unchanged, quite simply more people die," he said.
"Since the year 2000, there's nearly 60 children who have died at the hands of a parent whilst that parent was being treated for their mental health.
"Sixty children: that's two classrooms full of children.
"Sometimes I think is there not enough people dying: would changes be made quicker if more people died?
"It's an absolutely horrific thought, but no change is being made".
He added: "If I knew what other people knew, back from 2019, then Conor, Darragh and Carla would be alive today.
"It is as simple as that.
"Family inclusion, and especially in the cases of children - protecting the children - has to change.
"The other changes I'm looking for is I believe that confidentiality should have been breached in our case.
"Currently within the legislation it is the opinion of the clinicition whether they breach confidentiality or not.
"I believe that that should be tightened up and it should be black and white as to when confidentiality is breached and when it isn't breached," he added.
