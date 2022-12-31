Andrew McGinley pays tribute to Vivienne Westwood who donated designer bags to his kids’ charity

Mr McGinley established the charity As Darragh Did to keep the memory of his three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) alive

Andrew McGinley has paid tribute to fashion designer Vivienne Westwood who recently made a donation to the charity he set up in memory of his three children.

Ms Westwood, who died this week aged 81, sent two designer bags to the fund.

Mr McGinley established the charity As Darragh Did to keep the memory of his three children, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3), alive while also raising funds for local sports and community groups.

The three children were killed by their mother Deirdre in January 2020.

Mr McGinley said it is “wonderful” to have a part of the fashion icon’s legacy associated with the charity.

Andrew with his kids Conor, Darragh and Carla

“There’s an Irish lady who is involved in the fashion industry who reached out to me a number of months ago to see how she could help,” he said.

“She is a designer and has worked with Vivienne Westwood. She reached out to a number of different fashion designers.

“My understanding is that Vivienne herself agreed to send over a couple of bags to us.”

The charity is raffling the two designer bags, a signed Leinster Rugby jersey and an Elephant beanbag as part of its quarterly draw for monthly donors.

The draw takes place today and the winners will be announced tomorrow.

“I didn’t personally speak to Vivienne, but I believe she was told what we do, and she made the donation a number of weeks ago,” Mr McGinley said.

“It’s wonderful that she was aware of the charity, and she wanted to help out, so given what has happened this week, it’s quite emotional and poignant that Vivienne donated these bags to us.

“I was very sad to hear of her passing because I would have grown up in that era when she was there with the Sex Pistols and The Clash, so I would have been very aware of her.

“As well as the designer bags we have the Leinster Rugby jersey and an Elephant beanbag made in Mayo – Conor and Darragh had a couple of beanbags, which they loved and adored,” he said.

“Carla took ownership of them when she came along, so that means a lot to me that Elephant helped me out because we have a couple of their beanbags.

“We get a lot of support from different people who don’t want their support to be publicised, they just want to help,” he said.

Mr McGinley also set up Conor’s Clips, a YouTube channel in memory of his son, and Snowman for Carla, a colouring competition in his daughter’s name.