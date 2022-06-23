Ana Kriégel’s father Patrick laid to rest as friends tell of ‘great sorrow’

Patrick Kriégel, originally from Paris, but who lived in Leixlip, Co. Kildare, died “peacefully” at home on Sunday.

A private funeral service took place on Thursday afternoon at Newlands Cross Crematorium at 2pm.

The death notice reads that Mr Kriégel was the “beloved husband of Geraldine and dear father of the late Anastasia (Ana).

“Sadly missed by his loving wife, Aaron, Bruno, Nathalie, Phillippe and all his loving family and friends.”

Touching tributes have been posted online in memory of Mr Kriégel, with friends and family extending their condolences to his late wife Geraldine.

One former colleague wrote: “Dear Geraldine, I wish to extend my love and my deepest sympathy to you on the loss of your beloved husband Patrick.

Ana Kriegel

“You have endured such enormous pain and heartache in recent years of which no words can begin to express. I hope, in time, the very many happy times you’ve shared together bring you comfort and help ease your pain. With my sincere condolences, heartfelt sympathy and love at this time.”

Some friends penned a message in French, which translated read: “Great sadness, great sorrow. How to find words of comfort to support you, Geraldine and your family.

“We have always kept a fond memory of Patrick with his good sense of humor. He is at peace now and he has joined Ana. They are happy together. We wish you a lot of courage to carry this cross. Kind regards to you.”

And another past co-worker said: “Sincerest condolences to Patrick’s family and loved ones. I have very fond memories of Patrick as a colleague in DIT Aungier Street — ever a gentleman, with a lovely demeanour and sense of humour. May he rest in peace.”

Another mourner stated she hoped Mr Kriégel would be “reunited now with your beautiful beloved Ana, never to be parted again. May you now both rest in eternal peace, Amen.”

Patrick Kriegel funeral

Patrick’s daughter Ana was attacked and killed at an abandoned farmhouse at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Dublin on May 14, 2018.

Two then13-year-old boys, known as Boy A and Boy B, were both found guilty by unanimous verdicts of murdering the 14-year-old schoolgirl.

Boy B was sentenced to 15 years, to be reviewed after eight years. Boy A was sentenced to life with a review after 12 years and eight years for aggravated sexual assault.

The defendant known as Boy B is now appealing his conviction. No appeal was lodged on the part of Boy A.

The two boys are detained in Oberstown Children Detention Campus, Lusk, Co Dublin.