An Garda Síochána lead tributes to ‘dear colleague’ Rosemarie Rooney

The Letterkenny-based garda, who was originally from Sligo, passed away at Sligo University Hospital on Tuesday.

An Garda Síochána have led tributes to their “dear friend and colleague” Rosemarie Rooney after she passed away earlier this week.

She had been based in the Donegal town since 2003 after completing her garda training in Templemore, Co Tipperary.

She will be sadly missed by her “heartbroken” parents P.J. and Rosaleen, sister of Fiona, brother-in-law Greg, niece and goddaughter Maggie, uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, relatives, and dear friends.

An Garda Síochána paid tribute to Rosemarie online with a touching message that spoke of her “heart of pure gold”.

The post said: “We lost someone very special this week. We lost our dear friend and colleague Rosie.

“Garda Rosemarie Rooney came to Letterkenny Garda Station in 2003 straight from the Garda College in Templemore. Over the years, Rosie made many friends within her workplace but also within Letterkenny town, a place she loved and a place she considered to be her second home.

“It was impossible to be in the same room as Rosie and to feel sad or downhearted as she had the most contagious smile and hearty laugh ever.

“She often had a mischievous twinkle in her eye and we loved her for that. We will miss that. Rosie included everybody. She spoke to and with everybody. She had a heart of pure gold.

“'Be the reason someone smiles today'. Rosie, you made us all smile. You were the cause of so many smiles everyday.”

It continued: “We offer our sincere condolences to Rosie's parents, P.J. and Rosaleen, to her Sister Fiona and to all of her family members and friends.

“A book of condolences will be open for members of the public at Letterkenny Garda Station on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday of this week until 7pm each evening.

“She is not gone from us, but gone before us. Rest in peace Rosie. We will never forget you.”

Another tribute left by a friend read: “Heartfelt Condolences to you PJ, Rosaleen, Fiona, Greg and Maggie on the very sad loss of your beloved Rosie. Rosie had a heart of gold and was a great friend and I will miss her.

“We had great times together and I will miss her singing. I will cherish those memories forever. May her gentle soul rest in peace. In our thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time for you all.”

Another person said: “Rosie you were an absolute Gem, your smile and laugh will never be forgotten. We will miss you dearly. My deepest sympathies to all the family, friends and colleagues who had the pleasure of knowing Rosie. Rest in Peace”

While a former colleague said: “Sincere condolences to Rosie's family, friends and colleagues on her passing. Always a friendly face to meet when our paths crossed in the C.C.J. Parkgate St.”

Rosemarie will repose at the Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo today from 3pm to 7pm.

Her funeral mass will take place at The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Friday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Scarden, Strandhill Road, Sligo. The ceremony will also be streamed online.