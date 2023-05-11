Amy Fitzpatrick’s aunt supported by missing woman’s boyfriend amid body discovery

Spanish police confirmed a skull, bones and a suitcase have been found in the hills close to where 15-year-old Dubliner Amy went missing in Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola, on New Year’s Day 2008.

The aunt of missing teenager Amy Fitzpatrick and the boyfriend of a waitress who also disappeared in Spain are offering each other support as they wait for human remains to be identified.

Spanish police confirmed a skull, bones and a suitcase have been found in the hills close to where 15-year-old Dubliner Amy went missing in Mijas Costa, near Fuengirola, on New Year’s Day 2008.

She had been living there with her mother Audrey, stepfather Dave Mahon and brother Dean.

Latvian-born waitress Agnese Klavina (30) was last seen leaving a nightclub in Marbella on September 6, 2014.

Amy's aunt Christine Kenny and Amy's father Christopher Fitzpatrick. Photo: Val Sheehan

Christine Kenny said she could not rule out the possibility the skull and bones may be those of her niece, Amy.

She is in contact with Ms Klavina’s boyfriend, British businessman Michael Millis, and said they were offering each other “help and assurance” as they wait for the remains to be identified.

“Since news of this body in Spain emerged, Michael has been in touch with me as he’s wondering if it could be Agnese,” Ms Kenny said.

“We share a common connection in that we have loved ones belonging to us missing for some years and we’re there for each other to offer help and assurance.

“We all want to find both Amy and Agnese, as well as anybody else who is still missing.

“This has been tormenting all of us for years and we need closure and resolution.

Amy Fitzpatrick’s aunt, Christine Kenny. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

“The body that was found is someone’s daughter and she deserves dignity.

“We are still waiting for the remains to be identified. The body was found in the hills near Mijas and they reckon the body has been there over a decade.

“They found a skull and other human body parts.

“They reckon, though, from the bone structure, that it’s a woman aged between 25 and 30 or thereabouts, but it takes ages for that type of thing to be dealt with.

“There is a possibility that it could be Amy, though, as there was a satchel bag found with the remains and Amy used to have a similar type of bag.”

Ms Kenny has led a campaign on behalf of Amy’s father’s side of the family to seek answers about what happened to her niece.

She recently met Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin to try to press Spanish authorities to put more resources into the search.

“I wish this was finished with and the child was found and someone came forward with the information, that’s what we need now because it has taken its toll,” she said.

“My main concern is that Amy is found, one way or another. If she is found deceased, that she is given a decent burial and she is laid to rest with Dean in the family plot, so her father Christopher – who bought the grave – and the family can pay their respects.

“The people who are responsible for her going missing should also be brought to justice. I want the case upgraded to one of murder.”

Christine adds that a woman who sent her new important information recently is vital to solving the puzzling case.

“This lady has never been given her name, but she has been giving information over the years,” she reveals.

“This information has eventually found its way to me through sources. I haven’t got around to all the bits and pieces. There is about 21 pages in it and it’s ongoing.

“She seems to be on the ball all the time, the woman. I don’t want this person to stop giving the information to the police, and the Guardia Civil as well.”

Christine says the woman insists the people involved in Amy’s disappearance were well known to her.

“She reckons she knows who is responsible for Amy’s disappearance,” she confirms.

Amy spent New Year’s Eve in 2007 with her friends Ashley and Debbie Rose near her Spanish home.

She was never seen again after leaving the Rose house around 10pm on New Year’s night to walk the few minutes back to her home.