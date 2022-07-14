American-based charity says Irish people can help identify woman murdered in 1992

The elderly woman, who was given the moniker Betty the Bag Lady, has undergone genetic DNA testing which revealed she has familial ties to Ireland

An American-based charity is calling for Irish people to donate their DNA to help identify a woman with Irish ancestry who was found murdered on the side of a road in Michigan in 1992.

The DNA Doe Project, which was established in 2017, sets out to identify unidentified deceased persons (commonly known as John Doe or Jane Doe) using forensic genealogy.

The elderly woman, who was given the moniker Betty the Bag Lady, has undergone genetic DNA testing which revealed she has familial ties to Ireland.

Matthew Waterfield from the project told the Sunday World that Irish people can help solve the case.

“[Betty] has matches with recent Irish heritage, but unfortunately they are too low for us to successfully work with because the common ancestors with the Jane Doe are probably in the early 1800s, before the Irish civil records were established,” he said.

“It looks like one of her parents may well have been an Irish immigrant, or at least of full Irish descent.”

The DNA Doe Project says Betty’s closest links are in Waterford, but she also has familial ties to Cork, Kerry and Mayo.

“She also appears to have ancestors from the city of Turin in the Piedmont region of Italy,” Matthew added.

Betty has familial ties to the surnames McLaughlin/McLoughlin, Morrissey, O’Brien, Kelly, Hogan, Mahoney, Cashman, Walsh, Lyons, O’Sullivan/Sullivan, O’Donoghue/Donahue, McDonagh and O’Brien.

“We’re hoping more people of Irish descent, whether they live in Ireland or not, will be able to upload to GEDmatch and help us identify her,” Matthew added.

To upload your DNA to GEDmatch, you must first have taken a direct-to-consumer DNA test from a company such as Ancestry, 23 and Me, or My Heritage.

“Any of those websites will let you export and have for yourself your own raw DNA data, and once you have that you can upload it to GEDmatch or Family Tree DNA. It’s free to upload,” Matthew said.

When new DNA samples are uploaded, genealogists are able to use them to help build family trees in a bid to identify unknown persons.

The DNA Project stressed that every single upload, no matter whether someone thinks their DNA or family tree will be useful or not, is important.

“Having people from other countries who are willing to help us is incredibly helpful for recent immigrant and diaspora cases, even if they don’t know of anyone missing in their family tree,” said Matthew.

Discussing Betty the Bag Lady’s unusual moniker, Matthew said he believes that investigators chose the name in the 1990s because she was found wrapped in two bin bags.

“[We hope] that the investigator who chose it was simply trying to draw attention to her case by making it stand out,” he said.

While not much is known about the circumstances of Betty’s death, finding out her identity will give authorities some clues about how her remains ended up on the side of the road.

“It’s believed that she could have been from a care facility in Indiana or Illinois, and that possibly following her death her remains were left there for some unknown reason, or perhaps she was a victim of homicide,” Matthew explained.

The Project believes the woman was most likely born in the 1910s or 1920s.

Despite Betty the Bag Lady having substantial Irish heritage, Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) is unable to provide data from the Irish DNA database to the DNA Doe Project.

The only information from the National DNA Database available to gardai and other EU member states is data that links members of the Irish public to unsolved crimes or missing people.

“FSI exchanges DNA information with other participating countries in the Prüm treaty,” Director General Chris Enright told the Sunday World.

“The Prüm treaty includes cross-border cooperation by means of exchanging judicial and police information and by providing mutual assistance.”

Mr Enright explained that data is only available to member states if their search has a match within the database, meaning member states do not have unfettered access to all DNA data on record in Ireland.

“With regards to the exchange of information, each European member state has to make its DNA database available to other member states for automated searches on a hit/no-hit basis,” he continued.

“After a match, personal data and case information are exchanged between countries by existing mutual legal assistance.”

So far, the DNA Doe Project has solved 80 cases of unidentified remains in the United States and Canada.

The Project is currently working on a further 55 cases that are still unsolved but are currently being researched.