Almost €12k raised for young Irish man seriously injured in Thai bike crash

‘The hospital bills are increasing and I do not have the funds for this treatment’

Michael John Miller, from Knock in Mayo, had been riding from Chiang Mai to Pai when his motorcycle crashed

A fundraiser for a young Irish man who suffered serious spinal injuries in a motorbike crash in Thailand has raised almost €12,000.

A video shared by his family shows Michael being rushed into hospital after the crash.

While Michael still has full mobility, the injuries to his vertebrae mean he will have to be brought home to Ireland so that he can continue treatment.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Michael to pay for transport as well as additional medical bills has already raised €11,615 of a €27,500 goal

The GoFundMe page reads: "This evening Michael was in a life threatening motorcycle accident on his way from Chiang Mai to Pai. X-rays and a CT-scan were taken which shows a broken C2 and C6 in his upper vertebrae.

"He has a broken ankle, and swelling of his left side. Michael needs to go to a spinal specialist via ambulance in Chiang Mai. Any help with medical bills and transportation costs would be greatly appreciated!"

Friends, family and the local community in Mayo have rallied to the GoFundMe page to offer their support.

One person said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery Michael from your neighbours in Balla!"

Another said: "So sorry this has happened to you. Wishing you a safe and speedy recovery."

Michael is the founder of Eden Heart Space in Knock. In a post on Facebook he writes: “Sadly I was recently in a motorbike accident here in Thailand, I suffered two fractures in my neck - C2 and C6, as well as a broken ankle.

“I luckily still have feeling and ability to move my limbs and am very hopeful for recovery.

“However, the hospital bills are increasing and I do not have the funds for this treatment, so I am reaching out to you friends. I would appreciate your financial support, or you sharing this post to friends for support.”

The post adds: “As we now have a more precise diagnosis we also have a better estimates of the costs we need to cover to get Michael back on his feet and home to Ireland.

“According to the hospital’s financial advisors the procedures including hospitalisation will cost €27,500.”

The post states that €4,000 that had been raised covered the cost of the initial treatment, including first aid care at Pai Hospital, ambulance transport to Chiang Mai Hospital, a small operation on the front part of his throat, CT/X-rays for diagnosis, two days of hospitalisation with medication, and casting for his ankle.

“However, we still need to cover the remaining costs of his treatment, which will be approximately €21,000. This will include the cost of creating and fixing a halo traction brace to stabilize his cervical spinal cord. This is a complex operation that is typically safe, but expensive,” it adds.

“The costs that we still need to cover include creating the halo traction brace, fixing the halo vest to his body/head, and covering the cost of his hospital stay for approximately two weeks until the vest is created, as well as an additional three days of hospitalization after the operation.

"We appreciate any support that you can offer to help Michael get the care that he needs right now."