All the events taking place in Cork this weekend at Michael Collins centenary

Collins descendants at a civic reception for the opening of the new exhibition ‘By a Treaty Divided – The Civil War in Cork’ in the Cork Public Museum (Photo Darragh Kane)

Michael Collins's grand-niece Fidelma Collins and great grand-niece Eleanor Moore inspect the bust of Michael Collins at a civic reception for the family of Michael Collins in the Cork Public Museum (Photo Darragh Kane)

This Monday marks the 100th anniversary of Michael Collins’ death at Béal na Bláth and communities in towns across Cork have organised events for the entire family. Descendants of Michael Collins are travelling from the United States, Canada, Australia, Africa, and Britain as well as from Cork to attend a number of these commemorative events over the weekend.

Here is a guide to all the main events so you don't miss out

Today

Michael Collins Commemoration Parade

The parade takes place at 2pm today at Faxbridge through Pearse St and will finish at Emmet Square.

It will feature brass bands, vintage cars, period dress and more.

Wreath Laying Ceremony

The ceremony is put on by Cork County Board on behalf of Cork GAA Clubs. It takes place at Michael Collins Statue, Emmet Square, at 2.45 pm.

Treasure Hunt

A Michael Collins car and walking themed treasure hunt will take place today at 4pm, starting at The Four Alls Pub, Sams Cross. It will be followed by live music at 9.30pm.

Band Recitals

Clonakilty Brass Band will perform at Emmet Square, Barrack Street Band in Asna Square and Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann on Pearse St, it kicks off at 3.30 pm.

Museum Open Evening

Michael Collins House Museum open evening has free entry and booking is not required, it opens at 4pm and the latest entry is 7:30 pm.

Sunday

Wreath laying Ceremony

Sam's Cross Commemoration Committee are having a wreath laying ceremony at Venue Sam's Cross which starts at 11am.

Michael Collins Commemoration Oration

This will take place at Béal na Bláth at 3pm and will feature speeches by both Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar. Large crowds are expected to attend the televised event which will be broadcast live on the RTÉ News Now channel.

World Record Attempt

In hopes of breaking a world record, there will be the largest gathering of people named Michael Collins taking place at Newcestown Village at 4pm.

Clonakilty Black Pudding themed BBQ

Outdoor open Trad Music and Irish Dancing will also take place at The Four Alls Pub, Sam's Cross and starts at 4pm.

There will also be a dance display by the World Irish Dancing Champions followed by live music with The Paddy Bhoys at 9pm.

Monday

Cork Public Museum

A new exhibition ‘By a Treaty Divided – The Civil War in Cork’ opens. Launched by Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde, this landmark new exhibition will include such items as Collins’s gun, his Mass card, his uniform, and many items related to Michael Collins never seen publicly before.

Anniversary Mass

An anniversary Mass will take place at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisavaird, starting at 5.30pm.

Coach trip from Clonakilty to Béal na Blá

The coach will leave Clonakilty at 6pm, via Woodfield by Cumann Seanchais.

A Toast to Michael Collins

A toast at the same time he left The Four Alls pub at Sam's Cross for the last time 100 years ago will take place at 6.15pm.

This will be followed by live music with Two Drops at 9pm and a wreath laying ceremony at 10pm.

Official Wreath Laying Ceremony at Béal na Blá

The Mayor of Co Cork, Danny Collins will lay a wreath to coincide with Michael Collins approximate time of death, at 7.30pm.

A wreath will also be laid at the Michael Collins Statue in Clonakilty at 9pm.