All flights suspended at Dublin Airport after drone sighting
The suspension will cause travel chaos for passengers attempting to depart or arrive at Ireland’s busiest airport
All flights in and out of Dublin airport have been temporarily suspended this evening after an illegal drone was spotted at the airport, bringing the runway traffic to a halt.
Graeme McQueen, spokesman for airport operator daa, said the drone was spotted at 6.27pm this evening, forcing the airport authority to immediately shut down the only functioning runway for safety reasons.
“All flights are suspended,” he told Independent.ie.
He couldn’t say if any flights are being diverted at the present time or how long the suspension will last.
However, the suspension will cause travel chaos for passengers attempting to depart or arrive at Ireland’s busiest airport.
Similar disruption has occurred several times in recent weeks over the flying of unmanned craft, known as drones.
Airlines including Ryanair have called for the transport minister to take immediate action to implement a system that prevents drones from flying near the airport as it costs the industry millions.
Passengers vented their frustration this evening.
