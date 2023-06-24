All 30 remaining Irish Argos outlets in Ireland to close for good at 5pm today

Argos had been operating in the Republic of Ireland for 27 years

All 30 remaining Argos stores in the country will close permanently at 5pm today.

The retailer’s parent company Sainsbury’s announced in January that all Argos stores would close by June 24.

In a statement, they said the decision was not made “lightly.”

Argos had been operating in the Republic of Ireland for 27 years.

It is anticipated around 500 staff will lose their jobs as a result of the permanent closure today.

The business began the process of winding down Irish operations at the end of March, when customers could no longer pay for orders via the website or place orders via its home delivery service.

"Argos will propose an enhanced redundancy package that goes well beyond its statutory obligations. The small number of colleagues not eligible for redundancy under Irish Law are expected to receive a one-off goodwill payment,” the company said in a statement in January.

"To further support colleagues, Argos has also committed to a programme of wider support over the coming months.”

Andy McClelland, Argos Ireland operations manager, said: “We understand this is difficult news for our customers and colleagues. As with any major change to our business, we have not made this decision lightly and we are doing everything we can to support those impacted. On behalf of everyone at Argos I would like to thank our colleagues, customers, suppliers and partners for their support to our business.”

Accounts for 2022 show the Irish arm of the retailer lost €13m last year, as revenue tumbled from €170m to €134m between March 2021 and March 2022.

Three stores closed last year, costing the retailer an additional €2 million.