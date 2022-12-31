Aldi confirm YouTubers’ Prime Hydration drink will NOT be for sale in Irish stores

The drink became a sensation in the UK after it was launched by social media influencers KSI and Logan Paul

Aldi Ireland has released a statement to say it will not stock the massively in-demand Prime Hydration energy drink.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Aldi Ireland can confirm that there are no plans to stock the Prime Hydration drink in Ireland.”

There were crazy scenes before Christmas as the drinks arrived in Aldi stores across the UK, having been promoted by creators KSI and Logan Paul, with shoppers climbing over each other and skipping queues – just to get their hands on the drink for eager teenagers.

Irish shoppers could buy the drink before Christmas in a number of independent retailers.

One Dublin-born dad said: “I queued for an hour in the Ilac Centre in Dublin and these two ‘aul wans got the last two bottles for €15 a bottle.

“They were selling them on the stalls on Henry Street for €20 euro a bottle and they sold like hotcakes but they ran out pretty quickly.

“The attraction is really down to the profile of the creators and the fact that nobody can get their hands on the drink.”

English shoppers wait for Aldi to open so they can buy Prime energy drink

Aldi is currently selling the drink in stores across the UK for €2.25 – with new stock expected to arrive this week after most stores ran out.

While Asda saw similar scenes with gangs of teens rushing into shops as soon as the doors opened.

Prime is a sports drink promoted as naturally flavoured beverages with 10 pc coconut water, BCAAs, antioxidants and electrolytes and comes in a number of different flavours.

Rapper KSI and former wrestler Logan Paul have a combined YouTube following of almost 40 million people and were previously linked by their rivalry in the boxing ring.

KSI is an English YouTuber and rapper and co-owner of Prime Hydration Energy

Videos shared on social media showed shoppers waiting outside stores in the dark, and others crowding around the bottles inside stores from Bolton to London and Plymouth, as shoppers made a bid to pick up the drink before it sold out.

Crazy scenes as short supply of Prime Hydration spikes demand

In one video, filmed by a customer at an Aldi in Chelmsford, Essex, shoppers grappled to grab bottles, and several children dived into the display unit to reach the drink.

Some Aldi stores were only allowing one bottle per customer.