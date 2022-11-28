Aldi announces big plans with 11 new Dublin stores
Already, Aldi has 155 locations across the country.
Retail giant Aldi has announced major expansion plans across the capital, with a €75 million investment going towards building 11 new stores in five years.
With the big new plans come 350 new full-time permanent jobs and 550 construction jobs.
Adamstown is set to be the first store on the list, with Aldi already examining 25 other sites as potential locations.
There are already 24 stores in Dublin with 670 staff, a number set to grow as Christmas work is advertised.
The supermarket chain is expanding beyond the capital, adding 30 new stores nationwide over the next three years.
Already, Aldi has 155 locations.
Read more
“Despite the continuing impact of Covid-19 on our business last year, we continued to grow and invest as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver sustained value for our customers, our people and our Irish suppliers,” said Niall O’Connor, the Group Managing Director at ALDI.
"We made substantial investments to keep prices low for customers, increasing our store network and creating employment.
"We plan to continue on this trajectory by prioritising our 2023 ambition to expand in Dublin. We will continue to invest in the interest of our customers and keeping prices low despite the current challenges.”
Aldi is currently recruiting 450 Christmas roles and has announced extended opening hours for the festive period.
The news comes just as the festive period is kicking off, with shoppers coming off the back of Black Friday deals.
Today's Headlines
Raid | Submachine gun with silencer and ammo seized in Finglas apartment following tip off
golden gloves | Conor McGregor poses shirtless in Crumlin pub wearing custom gold chain
Murder trial | Man accused of murdering Louth teen Cameron Reilly pleads not guilty
'social pariah' | Ian Bailey’s ex Jules Thomas lashes out at Netflix’s Sophie documentary in court filing
coughlan all fans | Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan raffling off special Netflix prize for charity
'little insight' | Clondalkin man (70) who stole €185k in social welfare payments says it was victimless crime
'serious OCG' | Drug war fears between rival Newry and south Armagh gangs as woman (30) refused bail
'appalling death' | Man pleads guilty to murdering Mary O'Keeffe (72) whose body was found in burning car
abhorrent | Belfast man who raped schoolgirl twice in 24 hours sentenced to five years
profit cap | Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s firm made €1 million profit last year