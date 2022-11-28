Aldi announces big plans with 11 new Dublin stores

Already, Aldi has 155 locations across the country.

Retail giant Aldi has announced major expansion plans across the capital, with a €75 million investment going towards building 11 new stores in five years.

With the big new plans come 350 new full-time permanent jobs and 550 construction jobs.

Adamstown is set to be the first store on the list, with Aldi already examining 25 other sites as potential locations.

There are already 24 stores in Dublin with 670 staff, a number set to grow as Christmas work is advertised.

The supermarket chain is expanding beyond the capital, adding 30 new stores nationwide over the next three years.

“Despite the continuing impact of Covid-19 on our business last year, we continued to grow and invest as part of our ongoing commitment to deliver sustained value for our customers, our people and our Irish suppliers,” said Niall O’Connor, the Group Managing Director at ALDI.

"We made substantial investments to keep prices low for customers, increasing our store network and creating employment.

"We plan to continue on this trajectory by prioritising our 2023 ambition to expand in Dublin. We will continue to invest in the interest of our customers and keeping prices low despite the current challenges.”

Aldi is currently recruiting 450 Christmas roles and has announced extended opening hours for the festive period.

The news comes just as the festive period is kicking off, with shoppers coming off the back of Black Friday deals.