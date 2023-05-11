Alarming footage shows two men fighting with shovels in Longford town

One of the men can be seen smashing the farmyard tool off the ground before thrusting it in the direction of an older man

Disturbing video footage has emerged of two men wielding shovels at one another in Longford town.

The alarming 45-second clip was captured yesterday afternoon opposite the midlands town's busy N4 Axis Centre.

It shows two men appearing to become embroiled in an exchange of words before the pair begin swinging the implements at one another.

One of the men can be seen smashing the farmyard tool off the ground before thrusting it in the direction of an older man in front of passing traffic.

As the altercation continues, the younger of the two men makes two attempts to make contact with the other man as he returns towards the boot of a dark-coloured car.

Seconds later, the older man can be seen striking the other man on the back and head, causing his alleged victim to fall to the ground.

Gardai say they have received no report to date concerning the events of yesterday afternoon which took place along one of the midlands town's busiest roads.

One of two women who captured the video can be heard taking a deep intake of breath before telling her friend: "He's after hitting him in the head."

The other woman replies, saying: "Oh my God, only in Longford."