Alannah Quinn Idris ‘aces’ Leaving Cert six months after losing sight after alleged assault

A Dublin teenager who lost the sight in her left eye following an alleged assault has been praised for her “sheer determination” by her father as she “aced” her Leaving Cert results.

Alannah Quinn Idris lost the sight in her eye and had facial reconstruction surgery after suffering a ruptured eyeball, broken cheekbone and a shattered tooth in an alleged attack in Ballyfermot last December when she was 17.

Just nine months later, Alannah, now 18, has received her Leaving Cert results, much to the delight of her family.

“I’m blown away this morning by the sheer determination of my beautiful daughter. Six months after losing her sight in an attack, she aced her Leaving Cert with great results like 70-80pc in history & home ec, 80-90pc in English & French, 90-100pc in Maths! I am the proudest father,” Admed Idris, Alannah’s father, said in a Twitter post on Friday morning.

“I want to thank everyone for their support. We are so, so grateful.”

The alleged attack on Alannah, and a male friend who suffered alleged stab wounds, saw a campaign by the public raise more than €98,000 on GoFundMe for the victims.

Two teenagers have been charged in relation to the alleged assault on Ms Quinn and her friend and are currently on bail.

Alannah is among 61,000 other Leaving Cert students receiving their results today across the nation.