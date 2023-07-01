Alan Shatter slams Sinn Fein for ‘concerted’ attack on Robbie Keane’s Israeli move

‘Sinn Fein have no interest in a two state resolution of the too long enduring Israeli Palestinian conflict’

Former Fine Gael minister Alan Shatter has slammed Sinn Fein for their “concerted attacks” on Robbie Keane for taking on the job as manager of Maccabi Tel Aviv football team.

“Sinn Fein have no interest in a two state resolution of the too long enduring Israeli Palestinian conflict,” Shatter tweeted. “(They) simply seek the elimination of Israeli state.”

Shatter, who was born in Dublin to a Jewish family, was responding after another Sinn Fein TD took a pot shot at Keane over his controversial move to manage the Israeli side.

The new management role is considered a huge step in the career of Keane who was recently on the coaching staff of Sam Allardyce with Leeds United.

But he has been forced to defend his decision, saying "I don’t want to get into politics,” as the 42-year-old addressed political criticism from Ireland on his agreement to work in Israel.

Some of the criticism has come from Sinn Fein TDs with Deputy Mark Ward just the latest to bring up the issue.

Speaking in the Dail, the Dublin Mid-West TD said: “There is also an Israeli sporting boycott because of the apartheid crimes against the Palestinian people, so it was deeply disappointing to see former Irish international soccer player Robbie Keane go to manage Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“My concern is that this move is another attempt at sportswashing,” Deputy Ward said. “And when people of the stature of Robbie Keane ply their trade in Israel it's an attempt to gloss over and legitimise the apartheid regime.

“Can the Taoiseach raise the issue of sportwashing apartheid regimes at the meeting?”

Deputy Ward also referred to an interview in which Keane said he was going to Israel for sporting reasons.

“This is no consolation to the family of Omar Abu, a footballer for Turmus Aya who was killed only last Wednesday,” Ward added.

A midfielder for third division side Turmus, Aya Abu was killed on Wednesday, June 21 in what were described as the latest incidents of settler violence in the Occupied West Bank, Football Palestine reported.

“The 25-year-old leaves behind a wife and two children after being shot in the chest outside his home,” Ward claimed. “He worked as an electrician during the week and but he put on his boots for Turmus Aya on the weekends.

During the week Ward’s fellow Sinn Fein deputy, Chris Andrews, launched a stinging attack on Keane over his decision to sign for what he called a “racist and apartheid Israeli club”.

The Dublin TD took to Twitter to say it was “very, very disappointing” that Keane who he described as an “Irish Football icon” would sign up with Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“Keane is in a position to set example and Boycott Apartheid but chose not to!!,” Andrews declared.

Andrews who has appeared previously in a Palestinian shirt in the Dail also retweeted other tweets referring to the Palestinian cause.

In one, a tweet refers to “these brilliant children are not 'politics' Robbie Keane”.

This was posted alongside a picture of refugee children and the message: “When we brought the children from #Gaza to Ireland to play football, Brian Kerr remarked how small they were compared to their Irish peers.

“They'd lived through brutal Israeli military attacks, under constant siege, power cuts, poverty, fear. It's not 'politics' Robbie Keane.”

The “this is not politics” reference follows a remark Keane made at a press conference where he was asked about what some consider a controversial move.

The Dubliner’s opening press conference last Tuesday afternoon covered a wide range of bases although Keane attempted to draw a line under his decision.

"This is the last time I will say it,” he stated. “I’m here as a football man and someone that loves the game. I will certainly just focus on that but thanks for your question.”

Prior to his move to the Middle-East, Keane had worked on Mick McCarthy’s backroom team and spent time working under Jonathan Woodgate at Middlesbrough.

When Stephen Kenny replaced McCarthy as Ireland boss, he opted against including Keane on his backroom team but Ireland’s record goal scorer was under contract with the FAI - a deal that only expired last year.

Keane has spoken previously about his desire to go out as a number one and is believed to have turned down jobs outside of England.

Maccabi is considered a fascinating departure by some observers. A traditional powerhouse in Israeli football, they finished third in the season just gone and opted for a change of management.

They have turned to Keane who has agreed a two year deal. Maccabi are owned by Canadian businessman Mitchell Goldhar who said: "Robbie brings the mentality, character, energy and focus of a winner, traits he exhibited everywhere he played."