Airline hires 'interspecies psychic' to find Irish passenger's missing cat

Tito vanished in early December, with his Cork-based owner Andrea ensuring the search continues for her pet.

A search team at the airport where Tito went missing. Photo: Andrea Iturre.

A Bolivian airline has hired an “interspecies psychic” to track down an Irish passenger’s cat who went missing in transit.

Tito vanished before the plane left Tarija, though staff only informed his owner of his disappearance when they landed in Santa Cruz and Tito’s cage was empty.

His Cork-based owner Andrea has not given up on the search and says she “will not stop” until her cat is found.

The story has captivated the nation – and prompted much ridicule online – as the Bolivian government attempts to track down the kitten lost in the care of the state airline.

“The cat likes tuna, so we have left out tuna,” said a Bolivian minister in early December, revealing Tito must be wandering the original airport.

Missing cat Tito. Photo: Andrea Iturre.

Yet, the tabby cat remains missing, with the government now shifting gears and hiring a psychic to find Tito.

The “interspecies communicator” is working remotely through WhatsApp and has told Tito’s owner, Andrew Iturre, that they sense he is still alive.

"Through her techniques, (the psychic) can communicate with Tito to find out where he is," said Consumer Rights Minister Jorge Silva in a radio interview last week.

"We are exhausting all our resources to find Tito."

He said the psychic could “talk to Tito to find out where he is, if he is afraid or hidden or if something more serious has happened.

"So far he has told me that he is still alive, that he is hiding, obviously scared, but that his energies are going down because of lack of food and water,” local media reports.

The cat has been missing since his and Andrea’s flight on December 8 – after Andrea was told the cat had to travel in the hold of the plane despite her reluctance, she said.

Her expenses have been reimbursed by the airline, though Tito remains missing as Andrea continues to search for the kitten.

"Closing the administrative case does not limit or harm what is most important to me, which is finding Tito,” Andrea said in an appeal on social media.

"I hope with all my heart that no one has to experience what I am going through or any other animal suffers what Tito is suffering far from home.

"Thanks again to all the people who send love and good vibes, I always stay with that and I’m sure that helps Tito have strength too.”

The adoring pet owner has said she “will not stop” until she finds Tito.

"There is no moment of the day that I do not think about you or lose hope of finding you my Tito,” she said.