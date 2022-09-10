Aer Lingus passengers face massive queues as IT issues strike Dublin Airport
Passengers faced long queues at Dublin Airport this morning due to a technical fault in Aer Lingus’ check-in system.
People waiting in Terminal 2 have been venting their frustration online, with reports that that the IT system is down.
Aer Lingus has confirmed that “connection issues” in its cloud based system have caused the delays.
“We are currently having connection issues with our cloud based reservation and operational systems impacting on check-in and boarding processes. This may cause some delay and disruption to our services over the coming hours.
"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused in this period. We are working to resolve the connection issues as soon as possible,” a spokesperson for the airline said.
One Twitter user wrote: “I got here around half seven, I just want to check in and not miss my connection in London.”
While another said: “For the past 2h. We are just here sitting on the floor while people tell us that they are working on the fix.”
Just before 11.30am, Dublin Airport said on Twitter: "Due to an IT outage Aer Lingus is experiencing an internal issue at present impacting their check in and boarding processes.
"As they work to resolve the issue we ask Guests to cooperate with our teams. This is not impacting any other airlines. We thank everyone for their patience.”
