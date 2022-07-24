Aer Lingus cancel several US bound flights from Dublin Airport

The following flights have been cancelled today, the 8.45am flight from Washington, EI118, the 8.45am flight from Philadelphia, EI114, and the 4.40pm flight to New York JFK, EI107.

Sunday brings further flight disruption for passengers flying out of Dublin Airport with Aer Lingus.

The airline has also cancelled Monday’s 8.40am flight from New York JFK, EI106.

Aer Lingus has cancelled a number of flights since the start of the month due to staff illness and industrial action across Europe.

A total of seven flights have been cancelled so far this weekend as the aviation industry struggles to return to pre-Covid schedules.

The airline apologised to all impacted customers and said it is contacting them directly to “advise them of their rights and offer options including rebooking or refund”.

Other airlines have also been impacted such as Tap Air Portugal, British Airways and Scandinavian Airlines SAS.

Officials at Heathrow last week announced that they were capping the number of passengers departing the airport each day to 100,000 until the end of October in a bid to cope with the extreme pressure facing airports due to pent-up demand and staff shortages.

Under EU Regulation 261/2014, if a flight is cancelled for any reason, the airline must offer passengers the choice between:

1) Re-routing as soon as possible, subject to availability, free of charge.

2) Re-routing at a later date.

3) A full refund within seven days