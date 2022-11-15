Adorable baby otter rescued after being found alone and ‘weak’ in Laois

Kildare Wildlife Rescue saved the day and the otter cub is now receiving “round the clock” care.

A baby otter discovered wandering alone in Co Laois was rescued by kind animal lovers.

The adorable animal was picked up by Kildare Wildlife Rescue, who say “she was weak and dehydrated” when they found her last week.

She was brought to a local vet and is now getting “round the clock care” at the organisation.

The charity took to social media to show the cute cub and make a fundraising appeal for her care.

Snapped in a tiny weighing scales, the little otter pulled on heartstrings as she weighed in at less than 700 grams.

"This little one was found alone in Portlaoise, she was weak and dehydrated,” Kildare Wildlife Rescue said on Facebook.

"After being seen by the wonderful staff at Grey Abbey Vets, she is now getting round the clock care by our wildlife vet Fiona.

"You can donate towards her care by following the link to our GoFundMe,” they said.

The voluntary community group cares for ill, injured and orphaned native Irish wildlife from their rehabilitation centre in Kildare.

The charity has so far raised €5,000 to care for the animals – like the baby otter – who come into their care.

Other animals that have found themselves in the care of Kildare Wildlife Rescue recently is an injured pigeon who was found by influencer Roz Purcell after he was attacked.

"He’s one very lucky wood pigeon,” the organisation said on Facebook at the weekend about the bird who was found “looking a bit worse for wear” on Friday.

Roz cared for the bird until the organisation was able to take over.

"Although there is one deep wound, the rest are mostly superficial so we’re confident he will make good recovery,” they said, thanking Roz.

"He’s on a course of medication and his wounds will be monitored for any signs of infection.”

Other animals rescued this month include a fox found in Dublin and described as “emaciated” by the group.

They said they were worried whether or not the little animal would make it, but now “little by little” she is making her recovery.