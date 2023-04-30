Addiction expert reveals how cocaine is now a serious problem for Irish farmers

‘I remember I used to lean up against a bale of hay to take cocaine’

A leading addiction expert has revealed that cocaine addiction, once considered an urban issue, is now a growing concern among members of the farming community in Ireland.

According to Professor Colin O’Gara, a consultant psychiatrist and the clinical lead of addiction services at St John of God Hospital in Dublin, the problem is “particularly prevalent” among farmers aged in their 50s and 60s.

O’Gara said he has seen a growing number of farmers — full-time and part-time, and of all ages — seeking help for cocaine addiction.

“There was a time it was restricted to urban areas, but that’s not the case anymore. We can expect to encounter more farmers taking cocaine, and it would be unreasonable to think that these individuals would not be affected.”

Although the stereotype of a cocaine user is a young person, O’Gara has had older patients who are farmers.

He said cocaine addiction “can happen to anyone and farmers are not immune to taking cocaine and developing problems off the back of compulsive use”.

The use of cocaine can have severe physical and mental impacts.

“On the physical side, there are a lot of cardiac problems, arrhythmias, the development of cardiovascular emergencies, burst blood vessels in the brain, increased blood pressure,” he said.

“In terms of mental health, depression and psychosis are huge issues. The more you take, the more you predispose yourself to developing psychosis, which is a serious psychiatric condition where you lose touch with reality.”

He would like the Government to recognise “the scale of the issue”. ​

“We need to consider cocaine use a public health issue. All the indicators — from the distribution of cocaine, to the levels of use we’re seeing at the moment — are much higher than had been predicted, and it will increase even further. I believe it’s a public health emergency.”​

One farmer from Co Limerick, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke out about his struggle with a €4,000-a-month cocaine addiction that lasted almost five years.

“I would be in the tractor and would lean back on the seat to take it. I would use the key of the tractor to take a bit from the bag and get it into me that way. I could be walking across the yard and do the same. I remember I used to lean up against a bale of hay to take cocaine,” he told the Sunday Independent.

He described how the drug gave him a “sense of confidence” he had never felt before, and also “took away his fears, worries, and insecurities”.

However, his drug use kept increasing.

“It gave me a new lease of life and made me really comfortable talking with people. But it became an addiction, and I was completely powerless.”

Professor Colin O’Gara. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The farmer explained how he would meet dealers to buy his drugs.

“Say you’re in a bar and you go to the toilets, and as you’re doing your business at the urinal, someone will come in with the drugs and they’ll ask: ‘Do you want a bump of it?’”

He said his addiction had “devastating consequences” on his life and his work, which saw him driving tractors under the influence of cocaine.

“I once hit the side of a shed about 20 times while trying to reverse a tractor. I would interrupt my work to make phone calls to get drugs, and once I had them, I’d want more.

“I would have been reluctant to take cocaine if you offered it to me, unless I knew there was a chance of more because I knew that, once I took it, the compulsion meant I’d have to have more. I’d rather be without it than take some and not have more.”

He said his family and friends did not know what was going on and he “would not let on”.

“My family and friends thought I was distracted for other reasons, so they would help on the farm — to make sure the animals were looked after.”

He said the issue is widespread among his peers, with many having “no one to check if their cattle have been fed”.

“This has become a very serious issue in the farming community, because it’s being pushed on people. I know one man who sold all his livestock to pay for his drug habit, and I know there are farmers who have had cattle die in the shed due to starvation.”

Realising he had a problem, the farmer eventually sought help and spent four weeks in rehab. However, when he came out, he found it difficult to resist the temptation to use again.

“I did four weeks in rehab and I came out and all I thought about was: ‘I can never ever take a drink or a drug again.’ That idea was very frightening to me. How can somebody live without drink and drugs?” he said.

“I managed to stay sober for eight weeks. I had money in the bank again. Then I took cocaine and all bets were off. I was right back where I started.”

Eventually he sought help again, and with the support of his family was able to overcome his addiction.

“I’m a true believer that addiction was supposed to be part of my life, so that recovery could become part of my life. I’m living a life today that I couldn’t possibly have lived unless I’d gone through all that.”

He believes the Government needs to do more to address the growing problem of cocaine addiction in rural areas.

“Farmers are easy targets. It’s very simple: we need support. A counselling service for farmers would be a massive thing. A free confidential helpline where you can call and have a chat.”

Professor O’Gara compares the situation to the painkiller crisis in the United States, where the government there was eventually forced to act.

“It’s just like the opioid crisis in the States,” he said. “This is a public health emergency, and we need to deal with it in that way. Every sector is affected, including the farming community.”