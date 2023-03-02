Adam Kirwan: Tributes paid to talented Laois hurler (22) killed in car crash

Adam Kirwan (22) was killed in the road collision on the outskirts of Thurles town in the early hours of this morning

A book of condolence has been opened in MIC Thurles. Picture: Mary Immaculate College/Facebook

Tributes have been paid to a talented hurler from County Laois who was killed in a collision in Thurles in County Tipperary in the early hours of this morning.

Former Laois Minor and Under 20 hurler Adam Kirwan (22) was killed in the road collision on the outskirts of Thurles town.

He was involved in a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Thursday at College Green in Thurles, Tipperary.

He represented Laois at all levels up to U20 and was a student teacher in Mary Immaculate College in Thurles campus. Je recently helped the college to win a Ryan Cup where he played midfield alongside Waterford hurler Dessie Hutcheson.

At club level he was a star forward with the famous Laois club Trumera, helping them to win the 2021 intermediate hurling title. His grand uncle Eddie Kirwin was a former Fianna Fail Councillor in Laois.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, 2nd March 2023 at College Green in Thurles, Co Tipperary.

“The collision, involving a car, occurred at approximately 3:15am. A man, aged in his 20s, was treated at the scene by paramedics, but was later pronounced deceased.

“His body has since been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

“There were two other people in the car at the time but no other injuries have been reported.

“A technical examination of the scene is underway by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Thurles Garda Station on 0504 25100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Adam was a past pupil of Gaelscoil Thromaire Primary school and Mountrath Community School. He is survived by his mother Lourda Hosey, father Paul Kirwan and sister Marie.

Locals are comforting the family on their sudden loss. No funeral arrangements have been released yet.

Trumera Gaa Club extended its deepest sympathy to the family, friends and teammates of “our dear friend Adam Kirwan”.

In a statement online, it said: “Our thoughts and prayers are also with Adam's family Lourda, Paul & Marie, family, friends and all members of Trumera GAA club at this time.

“As a club and community, we are heartbroken. Adam lit up all our lives on and off the pitch.

“Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.”

Mary Immaculate College in Thurles said Adam, who was a “valued member of the MIC community”, will be deeply missed.

“It was with great sadness that MIC students, and staff, learnt of the death of Adam Kirwan, a first year BA Education, Gaeilge & Religious Studies student in MIC Thurles,” it said in a post online.

“A book of condolence has been opened in MIC Thurles’ and MIC Limerick’s main receptions. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, classmates and lecturers at this very sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

The college’s GAA society said it was a “sad day for all in St Pats as we lost our number eight and our brother Adam Kirwan”.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Paul, Lourda, Marie and all of Adam’s family and friends at this sad time. Love you bud,” it said.

The college’s Students’ Union also offered its deepest condolences to the young man’s family.

Prayers of remembrance were organised for the 22-year-old in the college chapel on campus this evening at 5.45pm.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the tragic and sudden passing of Adam Kirwan, MIC student on the St Patrick's Campus, Thurles,” it said.

“Our thoughts are today with Adam's family, friends, classmates, teammates, and all who knew him. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”