Ad for online dating site slammed as ‘sexist’ and banned in UK

TikTok post from Match.com which has been banned for perpetuating negative gender stereotypes which were likely to cause harm and widespread offence. — © PA

A controversial TikTok ad for Match.com has been banned in the UK as social media users reeled at the ‘skimpy outfits’ and ‘sexist’ attitudes.

The ad campaign for the online dating site showed a woman doing things “that make him realise I’m a keeper”.

It shows clips of a woman preparing a protein shake and giving her partner a kiss while he relaxes with his feet up after a gym workout, “putting the football on for him every evening” and switching the TV channels for him.

"I always make sure he has a fresh towel and socks after his shower,” she says.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received complaints when the online dating site posted the ad.

They said it “reinforced the idea that women should be subservient to men in order to maintain a successful relationship.”

In a Tweet accompanied by angry emojis, one user said: "Welcome back to 1822.”

The user called on Match.com to “kindly explain why you’ve made this TikTok?”

"The things that make HIM realise she’s a keeper? She makes him drinks, puts out his towel and clothes while showering, and puts football on every night for him.

"All in skimpy outfits.”

The ASA banned the ad and warned Match.com that they must be more aware of portraying “sexist or negative gender stereotypes in future marketing communications.”

Match.com defended the ad as it showed “small gestures between couples were integral to successful relationships” but admitted there was a more “appropriate” way to do it.